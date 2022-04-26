Mission Im-paw-ssible: Michigan Golden Retriever Determined to Catch Own Tail

A golden retriever was determined to hold onto his ever-elusive tail as he chased it in the living room of his Michigan home.

Footage by Pradeep Nagappa shows five-year-old golden Lloyd spinning in circles on a rug as he has, then loses his tail.

“Lloyd finds different ways to entertain himself, and lately has enjoyed playing catch and hide-and-seek with his tail,” Nagappa told Storyful. Credit: Pradeep Nagappa via Storyful

Video Transcript

[NO SPEECH]