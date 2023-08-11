Missing man found shot during MCSO investigation, two additional people found dead
A missing man was found shot and two bodies were also located during a recent Maricopa County Sheriff's Office home search.
Toronto police say a man has died nearly a month after being pushed at a subway station. Police say the 69-year-old was approached by a man at Bloor station and pushed to the ground on July 7. They say the 69-year-old died on Aug. 4. A 40-year-old Toronto man was initially charged with aggravated assault, but police say that has since been upgraded to manslaughter. He appeared in court on Wednesday. The July attack came after a teenager was stabbed to death in March at another subway station. Th
The girls were victims of sex trafficking, officials say.
Ontario Provincial Police say they have arrested a women who allegedly made a fake claim for a $70-million Lotto Max ticket. Police say they cannot confirm that the woman was seeking the prize for a $70-million unclaimed lottery ticket sold in Toronto's east-end in June 2022. The Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation say that ticket was officially declared unclaimed today, making it the largest unclaimed prize in Canadian lottery history. OLG says nearly 2,700 people made claims for the prize,
Rachel Fulstow is accused of being in on the plan to kill Liam Smith, with whom she had a one-night stand in a York hotel.
Shayne Maupin filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Tulare County officials after his 10-month-old son, Nycholas Parraz, was killed with five others in Goshen.
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The mother of a 30-year-old Michigan man who's accused of making death threats against Democratic politicians is now charged with lying when she purchased firearms later found in her son's possession. Threats against public officials have become increasingly common in Michigan in recent years. A plot to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer was broken up by the FBI in 2020, and prosecutors have so far secured nine convictions in the case in state and federal courts. The charges unse
The Utah man told authorities the skull was gifted to him as a child, and “he believes it came from the Catacombs under the city of London in England,” an affidavit says.
He asked a woman if “she wanted to sell the child,” police say.
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A Utah man accused of making threats against President Joe Biden was shot and killed by FBI agents hours before the president was expected to land in the state Wednesday, authorities said. Special agents were trying to serve a warrant on the home of Craig Deleeuw Robertson in Provo, south of Salt Lake City, when the shooting happened at 6:15 a.m., the FBI said in a statement. Robertson posted online Monday that he had heard Biden was coming to Utah and he was planning to di
Driver Rafel Jeanne and passengers Darcy Ross and Eve Smith died in the collision in Cardiff, while the two remaining passengers were injured.
ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Nearly 100 arrested Croatian soccer fans appeared in an Athens court Wednesday to face serious criminal charges that include murder and membership of a criminal organization, over their alleged involvement in deadly fan violence. The handcuffed youths – many with their shirts pulled over their heads to hide their identity – appeared before an investigative magistrate a day after a 29-year-old Greek fan was stabbed to death outside AEK Athens’ stadium, prompting the cancella
Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/Getty/Southern District of FloridaAfter suffering a stunning loss in November he couldn’t accept, he railed against a corrupt system and claimed to have unspecified constitutional rights. He got caught on tape boasting about the crime, claimed the feds were trying to set him up, attacked a prosecutor, promised to poison the jury pool, and decried what he called a show trial. Ultimately, his fate was sealed on Jan. 20.His name is Christopher W
A Florida deputy saw the funny side when a crafty K-9 snuck in a dip in a church’s baptistry pool during a burglary call in Panama City Beach on August 4.Bodycam footage released by the Bay County Sheriff’s Office shows deputies confronting a suspect, named as Derek Porter, outside the Emerald Beach Church of Christ.Deputies were called to the church after a staffer fled for safety when a cinder block was used to break a window for a forced entry, the sheriff’s office said.Around $8,000 worth in damage was caused, the sheriff’s office said.“Porter stated he could not remember what happened during various moments inside the church. He did remember however baptizing himself in the church’s baptistry pool,” the sheriff’s office said.The pool proved attractive to the responding K-9 too, with bodycam footage showing the dog diving in, much to the deputy’s amusement.The sheriff’s office said Porter was out on bond for a burglary in Georgia. He was facing multiple charges, including burglary and possession of drugs. Credit: Bay County Sheriff’s Office via Storyful
BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — After receiving distressed text messages from a young man worried about the conditions his friend was living in at a social care home in central Romania, Georgiana Pascu arranged an impromptu visit to inspect the facility. “In the beginning, we were quite sure there is nothing there,” said Pascu, program manager at the Center for Legal Resources, a rights group. She said that a day earlier, state authorities had carried out an inspection of the care home for older and d
The Akron Police Department hopes new surveillance video will help the public identify a group of children who are "persons of interest" in a case involving a woman attacked at a bus stop.
A defense lawyer for a man convicted of killing a 10-year-old girl in Toronto more than 30 years ago who has been granted a chance for a new appeal said police withheld information about another suspect who made incriminating remarks during an interrogation. Timothy Rees, who was convicted for the 1989 murder of Darla Thurrott, has been given a chance at a new appeal after the federal justice ministry referred his case back to the Court of Appeal for Ontario, determining there was evidence point
Surrey Police said officers were called to an address in Woking at around 2.50am on Thursday.
Shoes and clothes were found near the well, police said, according to local news reports.
The FBI agent's bombshell allegations of political bias appeared in a leaked statement made to the Senate Judiciary Committee.
A parked car and two people dramatically plunged into a pond near Lodhiya Kund waterfall in central India on August 6.Video from Sumit Mathew shows the car rolling off the cliff as a father, outside the car, reportedly tried to open the door to rescue his daughter from inside the vehicle. However, both fell into the water.Mathew told Storyful that he was out on a trip with his friends when he suddenly witnessed the incident and immediately swam over to help.Asian News International reported that fellow picnickers also aided the father and daughter, who were in danger of drowning.According to The Times of India, citing official police reports, the car slid off the 15-meter cliff due to a failed handbrake.Superintendent of Police (Rural) Sunil Mehta told the Indian Express that the car, parked too close to the waterfall pool, started rolling after a forceful trunk closure.No casualties were reported due to the quick action of witnesses. Credit: Sumit Mathew via Storyful