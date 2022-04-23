Missing: Iowa teen was last seen on Wednesday

The Canadian Press

EDMONTON — Police have charged seven youths with second-degree murder in the death of a 16-year-old boy who was assaulted outside an Edmonton high school earlier this month. The teen was stabbed in the chest and died a week later in hospital. The youths who have been charged, six boys and one girl, are between the ages of 14 and 17. The girl is also charged with obstruction. "We believe there were two groups that kind of had an ongoing bit of a rivalry or a feud between each other ... but it nev