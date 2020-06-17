Missing Dog Reunited With Owner 5 Months After Disappearing

A dog was reunited with her owner five months after going missing thanks to efforts by the Humane Animal Rescue and Trapping Team and the Chandler Police Department in Arizona.

Footage posted by the police department on June 16 shows officers handing over the tiny pooch, named Paloma, to her ecstatic owner.

According to the post, Paloma was found 35 miles from home. Credit: Chandler Police Department via Storyful