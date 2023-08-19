Missing child rescued from storm drain in Tennessee
A missing child was rescued from a storm drain in Tennessee.Source: Bartlett Police Department
A missing child was rescued from a storm drain in Tennessee.Source: Bartlett Police Department
WEST KELOWNA — Homes were ablaze on Friday in West Kelowna, B.C., with firefighters locked in a pitched battle against a rampaging wildfire that helped trigger a provincewide state of emergency. British Columbia Premier David Eby said the declaration was in response to "unprecedented" fires across the province that forced the evacuation of at least 10,000 more people late Friday, as the situation "evolved and deteriorated" rapidly. Ground zero was the Okanagan community of West Kelowna, where th
“They avoid people with a passion and they’re mean.”
Sara Sharif was found at her home after officers were called at around 2.50am on August 10.
Hundreds of properties were ordered to evacuate late Thursday under threat from a wildfire near the city of West Kelowna, B.C., which has been placed under a state of emergency. Central Okanagan Emergency Operations ordered the evacuation of close to a thousand homes, representing about 2,500 people, with thousands of other properties placed on alert and residents warned to be ready to leave at a moment's notice. "Tactical evacuation is already underway," the operations centre said in a statemen
A strong cold front will trigger thunderstorms across southern Ontario Thursday. Powerful winds and heavy rain are two big risks
Antonio Armstrong Jr has been convicted of the 2016 murders of his parents Dawn and Antonio Armstrong Sr – bringing some sort of conclusion to a chilling case that has rumbled on through three trials and seven years. Graig Graziosi reports
A number of factors — maritime mines, pollutants from explosives, and sounds from rocket launches — could be contributing to the increase in dolphin deaths, NYT reported.
Strong thunderstorms will precede a rapid cooldown across Alberta as we end the week
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The ex-wife of a Microsoft executive who was gunned down by a triggerman in front of his young daughter has been charged with first-degree murder, and prosecutors in Florida plan to seek the death penalty. A grand jury indicted Shanna Lee Gardner in the ambush-style death of Jared Bridegan, State Attorney Melissa Nelson announced Thursday at a news conference in Jacksonville, Florida. Gardner, 36, was arrested in West Richland, Washington, and will be extradited to Flor
LAHAINA, Hawaii (AP) — The head of the Maui Emergency Management Agency resigned abruptly Thursday, a day after saying he had no regret about not using sirens to warn residents of wildfires that devastated the historic seaside community of Lahaina and killed at least 111 people. That decision from the agency directed by Administrator Herman Andaya, coupled with water shortages that hampered firefighters and an escape route that became clogged with vehicles, has brought intense criticism from man
Maria Gonzalez and her father had moved into the apartment complex in Pasadena just three months ago
Authorities are searching for a member of the Proud Boys extremist group who disappeared days before his sentencing in a U.S. Capitol riot case, where prosecutors are seeking more than a decade in prison, according to a warrant made public Friday. Christopher Worrell, 52, of Naples, Florida, was supposed to be sentenced Friday after being found guilty of spraying pepper spray gel on police officers, as part of the mob storming the Capitol as Congress was certifying Joe Biden’s presidential victory on Jan. 6, 2021. Prosecutors had asked a judge to sentence him to 14 years.
Georgia Bilham’s trial heard she created an online Snapchat persona in the name of George Parry.
The Broward Sheriff's Office obtained surveillance video that shows a man after the agency said he was involved in a daytime attack on a woman at an intersection in Pompano Beach.
Landslides and flash floods have killed dozens in India's Himalayan states this month.
“She had such big dreams for her life,” the California teen’s niece said during a 2020 news conference.
“Choices have consequences,” police said.
Killer whales often specialize in certain types of prey, and this pod prefers dolphins. The orcas even like to show off their catch to nearby boats.
“Just a moment away from your backpack can result in a bear’s death.”
A wildfire in southern British Columbia produced a brief pyrocumulonimbus cloud on the night of August 16, with imagery of the event shared by the Cooperative Institute for Research in the Atmosphere (CIRA).The Columbia Shuswap Regional District (CSRD) issued an evacuation alert for several areas in southern British Columbia, as a wildfire burned near Lower East Adams Lake and east of the Adams River on Wednesday, August 16.Wildfire crews in British Columbia expected an incoming weather system with strong winds and dry lightning by Thursday, August 17, according to local news reports.CIRA published this footage recorded by the GOES-18 satellite to X (formerly Twitter), showcasing the pyrocumulonimbus cloud’s formation.Pyrocumulonimbus clouds are thunder clouds created by intense heat from the Earth’s surface, according to the Royal Meteorological Society. Credit: CSU/CIRA & NOAA via Storyful