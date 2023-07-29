Missing Arizona girl returns four years after disappearance

Storyful

A young man recently went viral, after a woman shared footage that showed him bringing her daughter safely back home from a party in Lehigh Acres, Florida.The video was recorded by Daisy Hernandez’s door camera, and shows her daughter walking up to the door and whispering, “Mommy, I’m so sorry,” before disappearing inside the house.Behind her, the young man, who introduces himself as Ronny, addresses the camera and says, “I am sober. I drove her home. My girlfriend is in the car.”Hernandez, who gently mocked her daughter on TikTok, told Storyful that she was in fact proud of her for “being responsible enough to know not to get behind the wheel,” and grateful for Ronny’s actions.She said that her daughter was out with Ronny’s girlfriend for a Christmas Eve party and that both girls had “a bit too much to drink.”The video had garnered nearly five million likes since it was posted on July 11.“She isn’t a regular drinker. Actually she shouldn’t have been drinking at all,” Hernandez said. “Luckily Ronny picked them both up and drove them home.”Hernandez, whose mother was killed in a drunk-driving accident, said she wished the man responsible for her death had “had a Ronny” that night. She said that Ronny deserved recognition for doing the right thing. Credit: Daisy J Hernandez via Storyful