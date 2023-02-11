Missiles Hurled And Police Van Damaged During Protest Over Refugees
Missiles Hurled And Police Van Damaged During Protest Over Refugees
Missiles Hurled And Police Van Damaged During Protest Over Refugees
Bryan O'Keefe had tried every diet but was losing and gaining what felt like the same 40 pounds. So he decided to do something drastic.
Ukraine's governor of the Luhansk region shared images that appeared to show a "Terminator" armored vehicle destroyed after a direct hit.
U.S. citizens should avoid travel to certain regions of Mexico over increased crime and kidnappings, the State Department says.
Ms Sanders was criticised for failing to sufficiently praise Donald Trump
'Celebrity Jeopardy' host and 'Big Bang Theory' cast member Mayim Bialik celebrated getting four million TikTok followers with an emotional video.
Louise Higgs, 59, went into cardiac arrest at her home in Angel, north London, and spent ‘hours at the very edge of life’
Actor Cody Longo, known for roles in 'Days of Our Lives' and 'Hollywood Heights,' was found dead at his home in Austin, Texas. He was 34.
A U.S. military fighter jet shot down an unknown object flying off the remote northern coast of Alaska on Friday on orders from President Joe Biden, White House officials said. White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said the object was downed because it was flying at about 40,000 feet (13,000 meters) and posed a “reasonable threat” to the safety of civilian flights, not because of any knowledge that it was engaged in surveillance. Asked about the object's downing, Biden on Friday said only that “It was a success.”
The Royal Navy's HMS Queen Elizabeth has tracked down and chased off a Chinese spy submarine, in footage captured by documentary makers.
Fears are mounting that the Russian president will send the 208-tonne hypersonic Satan-2 apocalypse missile on the anniversary of the Ukraine war
Prince William and Kate Middleton have a no-shouting rule with their kids: George, Charlotte and Louis. Read about how it helps discipline the royal children.
Elizabeth Hurley just dropped some photos on Instagram showing off her super toned abs in a white string bikini. Elizabeth practices good self-care these days.
Univision's Edwin Pitti probably didn't get the answer he wanted from the vice president about the viral kiss.
Jim Jordan, James Comer and others in Kevin McCarthy's caucus in Congress waxed wacky about Hunter Biden's laptop, FBI 'weaponization' and more to little avail.
Leading Russian opposition figure Ilya Yashin writes from inside prison about how the world must work with Russians to resist Putin
She’s bringing back two ‘90s trends at once.
Alec Baldwin's lawyers argued Friday a firearms enhancement that would give him five more years in jail is unconstitutional.
A Russian drone boat has struck a bridge near Odesa in southern Ukraine that the Ukrainian army was using to send vital supplies to its frontline, Russian media has reported, writes James Kilner
The Biden White House shared audio of Wisconsin Republican Ron Johnson in response to the conservative network.
Rep. Dan Goldman (D-N.Y.) asked Jordan if he had any notes from the "dozens" of whistleblowers he claims approached his office about corruption.