'I Missed You, Buddy': Man Has Emotional Reunion With Dog He Rehomed 10 Years Ago

A man was brought to tears in Dunnellon, Florida after reuniting with a dog he had to give up 10 years ago, video recorded on March 12 shows.

Video recorded by Susanna Green-Sawyer – which has since gone viral on TikTok, accumulating over 800,000 views – shows her husband, Michael Sawyer, reuniting with his Razor Edge Gotti pit bull named Smokey after 10 years apart.

“I missed you, buddy. I really missed you, man,” Michael says as he emotionally embraces his former pet.

Green-Sawyer told Storyful that her husband bought Smokey back in 2006, and the two “lived together pillar to post for awhile due to financial struggles,” adding that “due to breed restrictions, they were limited to living in certain geographical areas that weren’t so desirable.”

Then after moving to a new home in Palm Harbor, Michael had to give up the pooch.

“He put out an ad to rehome his beloved Smokey, going to at least six different homes to assess where Smokey would be living,” Green-Sawyer said, before “finally, he settled on a family he liked.”

Green-Sawyer told Storyful that Smokey’s new owner, Dave, would update Michael on Smokey throughout the years. But her husband and his old dog only reunited earlier this month, where he was also able to meet Smokey’s mate and offspring.

“I wouldn’t be able to do what Dave’s doing for you,” Michael says in the video as he strokes and scratches Smokey. “Dave, I thank you so much, man. I’m so glad he’s your son now.” Credit: Susanna Green-Sawyer via Storyful