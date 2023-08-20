Miss Diva is Cleveland Animal Protective League's Pet of the Week
In an effort to support pet adoption, News 5 partners with the Cleveland Animal Protective League to bring our viewers the Pet of the Week!
In an effort to support pet adoption, News 5 partners with the Cleveland Animal Protective League to bring our viewers the Pet of the Week!
Gabriel Bogner said his Great Dane dog Darwin helped him deal with the symptoms of Crohn's disease and that she qualified as a service animal.
The dog — named Clover — was "covered in fleas & sores, super skinny & hungry" when he was discovered, the animal shelter said
August is Clear the Shelters month, when animal advocates push to find forever homes. Advocates find meanings both large and small in helping animals.
Karen and Lauren discuss how their "therapeutic" way of life has become a "living hell".
Earlier this year, "Ward the Wonder Dog" couldn't use his back legs or tail. Now, he's celebrating a happy milestone
Yellowknife veterinarian Michelle Tuma was having a hectic month even before an encroaching wildfire forced the mass evacuation of her home community. Nothing prepared her for the chaos of getting thousands of people out of the city, but Tuma focused her efforts on making sure evacuees could take their animals with them and on protecting at least some of those left behind. “I know how much pets mean to people,” Tuma says. “I can't even imagine having to evacuate and not being able to take your p
Over 130 cats and dogs from Maui animal shelters were relocated to Portland, Oregon, after the Hawaii wildfires, where they'll be adopted out.
The dog died on scene, police said.
A Maryland man living in Maui is doing what he can to provide a safe place for dogs for pet owners left homeless after wildfires ripped through the historic town of Lahaina. Matthew Kramer is a former Baltimore County resident from Kingsville. He moved a few years ago to Maui where, until last week, he operated a dog training business out of his now-destroyed apartment in Lahaina. "About half of my clients on a daily basis lost their homes too," Kramer said.
“Your yappy untrained dog makes it harder for a legit trained service dog.”
Katie Holmes and Taylor Swift have also been spotted in chic button-downs
“It looked like they were trying to drag him across the street,” a witness said.
Make sure you don't miss a chance to secure a life-changing prize.
Fruit Punch arrived at the shelter in Austin, Texas, in critical condition, but is slowly recovering and is now in a foster home.
A boom in pet ownerships risks fuelling a surge of home insurance invalidations, as large dog flaps increase the risk of burglary, experts have warned.
Pet wellness company Honest Paws is looking for dog ambassadors - with $100 an hour pay - to promote peanut butter CBD treats.
Thrifters have noticed a significant change in recent years when it comes to Goodwill prices. Instead of finding incredible bargains like $2 tops and $0.50 books, they are encountering higher prices,...
Texas ranked in top 10 states that provides the most services, accommodations, and parks tailored to dogs, according to report.
The Oregon Veterinary Medical Association says it is aware of a suspected outbreak, and testing is underway to determine a cause of illness.