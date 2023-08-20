Miss Diva is Cleveland Animal Protective League's Pet of the Week

The Canadian Press

Yellowknife veterinarian Michelle Tuma was having a hectic month even before an encroaching wildfire forced the mass evacuation of her home community. Nothing prepared her for the chaos of getting thousands of people out of the city, but Tuma focused her efforts on making sure evacuees could take their animals with them and on protecting at least some of those left behind. “I know how much pets mean to people,” Tuma says. “I can't even imagine having to evacuate and not being able to take your p