'Miracle' Rescue: Responders Find Man Alive Under Hatay Rubble 11 Days After Earthquakes
Rescuers in Hatay, Turkey, found a 45-year-old man alive under rubble on Friday, February 17, 278 hours after a powerful earthquake struck, Turkish officials said.
The Turkish Minister of Health, Dr Fahrettin Koca, said that the victim, named Hakan Yasinoglu, was conscious and receiving emergency medical care.
Video posted by Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu on Friday, which he said was captured in Hatay, shows Yasinoglu being carried on a stretcher from the rubble. Imamoglu said that the rescue was a “278th-hour miracle!”
The known death toll from the devastating February 6 earthquakes impacting Turkey and Syria climbed to over 43,000 by Friday, February 17.
Turkish news outlets reported 38,044 deaths in Turkey alone by Friday. Credit: Ekrem Imamoglu via Storyful