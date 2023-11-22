'It's a miracle': North County couple survives 350-foot plunge off SR-76
The California Department of Justice said it was investigating after a state officer shot and killed a man in the middle of a Los Angeles freeway.
Israel on Monday released security camera footage from the Oct 7 attack that shows Hamas gunmen chase people from an outdoor music festival, with one seen shooting a woman dead at point-blank range.
Elon Musk has been known to push workers through "production hell." Now, Tesla is ramping up its gigafactory for the Cybertruck.
Suspect Timothy Burke was going to be evicted by Karen Koep and her husband Davido before their disappearance, her sister tells Katie Hawkinson
Calgary's police chief apologized to two teen brothers and their family Tuesday — promising an independent review of the matter — following a decision to drop the charges against them in connection to a gang-related fatal shooting last week.A 14-year-old Calgary boy faced charges of first-degree murder and attempted murder, while his 18-year-old brother was charged with accessory after the fact to murder. The charges were stayed by prosecutors Tuesday after social media video of the shooting eme
Vince Ricci shot at would-be robbers outside his house. Then his concealed-carry permit was suspended. Critics of California gun laws were quick to rally.
The jury in the Liverpool Crown Court trial heard Ashley Dale’s own voice describing events in the weeks leading up to the shooting.
Waheed Ali, 28, was jailed for more than eight years for the attack in a store in Lincoln.
Three teenage girls involved in the dragging death of a woman whose arm was severed during a carjacking in New Orleans last year pleaded guilty Monday to reduced charges and were sentenced to 20 years in prison. New Orleans news outlets report that the three were convicted of attempted manslaughter in the death of Linda Frickey, 73. Jury selection for the lone remaining suspect, who prosecutors said was behind the wheel when Frickey died, got underway after the three girls' guilty pleas were entered.
Residents who live on the east side of the 2800 block of Randolph Avenue, their backyard neighbours on Skyline Drive as well as some residents along Grand Marais West received notices from the city last week ordering them to remove sheds, pools and even fences from their backyards because they were encroaching on an alleyway.However the surprised residents say there hasn't been an alley there for decades and everyone's backyards abut one another."Apparently the alley was never closed, according
Lucic was arraigned on Tuesday where he pled not guilty to a charge of assault and battery against a family member. His pre-trial hearing is set for Jan. 19.
Ballet teacher Jonathan Barton denies sex offences against nine students at a dance school in Argyll.
A man who pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the gas-and-dash death of an Alberta gas station owner has had conditions imposed by the parole board before his pending release from prison. Mitchell Robert Sydlowski, 32, was sentenced in September 2020 to three years, 10 months and two days in prison after receiving credit for the time he served in pretrial custody for the death of 54-year-old Ki Yun Jo. An agreed statement of facts said Jo was killed when Sydlowski sped off in a stolen cube van wit
A 40-year-old father escorted the teens outside, then the dispute erupted in gunfire, police say.
He’s the second dog abandoned at the Pittsburgh airport in recent months.
Russians are informing on fellow citizens under draconian laws designed to repress Ukraine war critics.
The provincial government has announced it's providing land to three private developers for affordable housing projects, but few details on the initiative have been released.Provincially-owned land in Cole Harbour, Lower Sackville, and Bridgewater will be provided for a nominal fee through the province's Land For Housing Initiative, which aims to make 37 parcels of land across the province available for housing development. The property on Sherwood Street in Cole Harbour will be developed by Met
ATLANTA (AP) — The Georgia judge overseeing the election subversion case against former President Donald Trump and others declined a request to revoke the bond of one of the defendants but did impose stricter bond conditions after prosecutors complained about his social media posts that mentioned witnesses and co-defendants. Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis made a rare appearance in the courtroom to argue for the revocation of the bond of Harrison Floyd, who was a leader in the organi
Kim Taylor, the wife of an Iowa county supervisor, was found guilty of 52 counts of voter fraud Tuesday, concluding a months-long case into her interference in the 2020 election. Federal prosecutors said Taylor attempted to “generate votes” in the 2020 primary and general elections in Iowa in order to help her husband, Woodbury County…
The prosecution has finished making its case in the trial of Tamara Lich and Chris Barber, organizers of the Freedom Convoy protest who face criminal charges for their actions during February 2022. Originally slated for 16 days, the trial saw delays because of how Ottawa police collected and handed over evidence to prosecutors, as well as legal wrangling over the admissibility of specific evidence. When the trial started in early September, the court dedicated 10 days for the Crown to make their