'The Miracle We All Hoped For': Police Release Image of Smiling Cleo Smith From Hospital

Western Australian Police released an image of missing four-year-old Cleo Smith, after she was found alive in the bedroom of a house in Carnarvon early on Wednesday morning, November 3.

This image, released by WA Police, shows Smith smiling and waving from her hospital bed. The four-year-old had been missing since she was abducted from a campsite on October 16.

In a press conference, local authorities confirmed that she was taken to hospital that morning, but had since been discharged and was with her parents, on Wednesday.

Police confirmed a 36-year-old Carnarvon man, who was not known to the family, had been arrested. Credit: WA Police Force via Storyful