Minutes to Destroy: A year and counting to rebuild
On Matlacha, progress is slow but steady; new roads and seawalls are going through the island's heart. However, businesses that survived the storm surge remain gutted, awaiting restoration work that has eluded owners for the past year. In the first days after Hurricane Ian landed, ABC Action News reporter Michael Paluska was on the ground in Matlacha. On the six-month anniversary, we went back, and we've kept in contact with locals ever since, ensuring the stories of survival, loss, and an epic comeback were documented for future generations.