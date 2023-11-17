Minute with Mitch: Chiefs vs Dolphins
If you look at merchandize sales, Chiefs play-by-play announcer Mitch Holthus says it’s clear the German people are falling in love with the Chiefs.
Charissa Thompson said on a Barstool Sports podcast that she has fabricated remarks when she can't get access during the game.
The family of the late Chiefs player said: “He touched so many lives as a result of his love for the Lord and his special talents on and off the field.”
On Football analyzes the biggest topics in the NFL from week to week. For more On Football analysis, head here. ___ Joe Burrow shook his head, screamed and jogged to the locker room because the pain in his right wrist wouldn’t allow him to throw a football on the sideline. Another week in the NFL, another injured quarterback. Burrow is no ordinary QB, however. He’s the franchise for Cincinnati. With him, the Bengals were Super Bowl contenders. They’ve won consecutive division titles and an AFC c
UCLA coach Chip Kelly said Beaumont coach Jeff Steinberg 'expressed his remorse and disappointment' after a locker-room theft at the Rose Bowl.
NIAGARA FALLS, Ont. — The Toronto Argonauts say their medical personnel didn't see any indication star quarterback Chad Kelly suffered a head injury during the East Division final. On Wednesday, Kelly suggested to 3DownNation — a website that covers Canadian football — that he suffered head trauma during Toronto's 38-17 loss Saturday to the Montreal Alouettes. In a statement Thursday, the Argos said not only did their medical personnel not see any indication of injury, they weren't made aware of
Both Ferrari and Alpine have already had a chassis destroyed by unsecured manhole covers.
Max Verstappen has caused major embarrassment for Formula One on the eve of its £500 million Las Vegas Grand Prix, describing it as “99 per cent show and one per cent sporting event” and admitting he was not a fan of the decision to race in the city.
Herman said she "was never a victim of sexual harassment or sexual abuse at the hands of Tiger Woods" in the new filing
With the help of Tiger Woods' son Charlie, The Benjamin School's boys golf team won a fourth Florida High School state championship.
Why did the Browns trade Joshua Dobbs and gamble at backup QB?
The host is done playing nice with folks who voluntarily leave the game.
The NBA has walked a tightrope with Draymond Green, recognizing the fire with which he plays and the unsportsmanlike activities he has committed.
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Michigan announced Thursday that football coach Jim Harbaugh will serve the remainder of a three-game suspension from the Big Ten in return for the conference ending its investigation into a scheme to steal opponents’ play-calling signals. The settlement between the parties is the latest twist in a monthlong saga involving one of college football’s most recognizable programs, one of its most successful coaches, and allegations a low-level Michigan staffer purchased ticket
Fantasy football analyst Scott Pianowski reveals how he's valuing the signal-callers for the rest of the 2023 season.
The NBA said Green's penalty for the headlock on Gobert "is based in part on Green’s history of unsportsmanlike acts.”
"I think you crashed the site!!,” Kelce joked to McElhenney after the actor told him he placed a new bid
Pittsburgh Steelers special teams coordinator Danny Smith is still taking one for the team. Even at 70. Smith says he tore the rotator cuff in his right shoulder off the bone in three places when Steelers safety Damontae Kazee plowed over him on the sideline at the end of Kazee's game-clinching interception return in last Sunday's victory over Green Bay. Kazee picked off Packers quarterback Jordan Love at the goal line and then raced down the Steelers sideline before stepping out of bounds while
Our analysts share their Week 11 predictions, including two rookie receivers being ready to deliver for fantasy managers.
Giving Domi a chance to be the team's third-line centre has helped solve the team's structural issues up front.
There’s going to be an opening on Chicago Fire‘s ambulance. Again. Kara Killmer will return to the NBC drama in Season 12 — but it will be her last year as paramedic Sylvie Brett, TVLine has learned. The exact timetable/episode for her exit has not been revealed yet. Killmer joined Fire in the Season 3 …