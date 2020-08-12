Minsk Protesters Block Roadways With Car Traffic

Protesters in Minsk, Belarus, created a traffic-jam demonstration for the third day of demonstrations on August 11, Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty (RFE/RL) reported.

Protesters in vehicles blocked sections of Rokossovsky Avenue in the nation’s capital, reports said.

The demonstrations follow the reelection of incumbent president Alexander Lukashenko for his sixth term with an overwhelming majority. The main opposition candidate, Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, claimed the vote was rigged.

News reports said residents of Belarus experienced widespread internet outages, which limited access to social media and news coverage. Protesters accused the government of purposefully shutting down internet access, which authorities have denied, reports said. Credit: Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty via Storyful