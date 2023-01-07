Minnesota Teen Does the 'Griddy' While Shoveling Snow

A 16-year-old boy in Cottage Grove, Minnesota, couldn’t help but break out into dance while he cleared snow from the driveway of his family home, recently shared video shows.

Video by Sheletta Brundidge shows her teenage son, Andrew, doing his own version of the Griddy dance, made popular by Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson.

Sheletta shared the video to Twitter saying, “No coat needed. He got dance moves to keep him warm.” Credit: Sheletta Brundidge via Storyful