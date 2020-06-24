Minnesota Night Sky Brought to Life in Milky Way Timelapse

Timelapse footage of the Milky Way passing peacefully over Minnesota was captured by Carol Bauer, a resident of Graceville, in the early hours of June 24.

Bauer, a local photographer, told Storyful that the optimal conditions convinced her to capture the footage.

She said, “It was going to be a clear, nice summer night in Minnesota so I decided to try and capture the beauty of the Milky Way with the reflection in the water.” Credit: Carol Bauer via Storyful