Minneapolis in flames as unrest over black man's death rages on
Crowds of protesters filled streets for the third night of violence over the death of George Floyd, who was seen on video gasping for breath during an arrest in which an officer kneeled on his neck for almost eight minutes.
Protesters took over the police department's 3rd Precinct building late Thursday night. The break-in happened at about 10 p.m., with helicopter footage showing a large fire burning near the main entrance.
Scroll to continue with content