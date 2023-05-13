Minister: Disappointing Zelensky can’t appear at Eurovision
Culture Secretary Lucy Frazer describes the decision by the EBU not to allow Ukrainian President Zelensky to speak at the Eurovision Song Contest as "really disappointing".
Police arrest David Amado Gonzales on aggravated assault charge after Texas schoolgirl passed note with her home address to bus driver
Putin's playing a risky game with his clashing warlords, an Institute for the Study of War expert says, and one commander is losing his cool.
Lake, who lost for governor in Arizona but has been floated as a potential running mate for Trump, analyzed the ex-president's performance in the town hall.
Former President Obama, with his wife, Michelle and daughter Malia, attended Sasha Obama's graduation from USC on Friday morning with a sociology degree.
A lip reader reveals what Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were talking about during their alleged red carpet "argument" (spoiler: they weren't actually arguing."
Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/ReutersISTANBUL—Turkey’s opposition is accusing Russia of trying to influence Sunday’s elections in order to keep President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in office as several polls suggest he is on the verge of losing power.Although Erdogan’s ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin have long raised alarm, a sex tape scandal is shaping up to be the straw that breaks the camel’s back.Muharrem İnce, a presidential candidate who led the main opposition pa
Steve Bannon, a former White House chief strategist for President Donald Trump, said the "swatting" calls are an attempt to silence him.
Summer 2023 is the season of silver.
The extremist congresswoman claimed she “laughed and laughed” with the former president after his lie-soaked appearance.
Jamie Lee Komoroski, 25, was arrested after allegedly hitting a golf cart containing a newly-married couple at more than twice the speed limit in South Carolina. Bride Samantha Miller, 34, died of blunt force injuries just hours after exchanging vows with her husband Aric Hutchinson, authorities said. Despite telling officers that she only had two alcoholic drinks that night, her blood alcohol content was more than three times the legal limit in South Carolina, which is 0.08%, according to a toxicology report.
Usually when a multiple rocket launch system is firing you can count the whooshes out and listen to the rapid drum roll as they land.
Bethany Mefford was inside her apartment in the Houston suburb of Humble when she was struck by gunfire
D.J. Shalvey and Tara Stottlemyer, who run a farm in Catawba County, were sentenced Thursday to 41 months and 8 months, respectively, by a D.C. federal judge.
Shadow cruise missiles have been fired for the first time by Ukrainian forces, hitting Russian supply depots located 80 miles behind the frontline.
The CNN host tried to defend his network for hosting a Donald Trump town hall this week.
Eric Trump reportedly kicked the speakers off the tour, according to attorney Alan Dershowitz
Over the weekend, Shakira was photographed with Tom Cruise at the racing event
The assault took place in Ontario last weekend
The album, which features Monáe's sensual new single "Lipstick Lover," will be released June 9