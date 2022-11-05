Miniature Beef Kebabs Give 'Bite to Eat' Very Literal Meaning

A cook in Richmond, British Columbia, has given a “bite to a eat” a very literal meaning, creating miniature meals using miniscule ingredients and cooking equipment.

Instagram account Outdoor Mini, dedicated to the art of cooking outdoor dishes but in incredibly small sizes, showcases the delicious-looking micro meals.

This video, shared on September 19, shows tiny beef kebabs being expertly prepped – complete with a couple of microscopic Corona beers to wash them down. Credit: @outdoor_minicooking via Storyful