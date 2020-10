The Los Angeles City Fire Department on October 13 unveiled what it said was the first robotic firefighting vehicle in the United States.

The Thermite RS3 is a remotely operated robotic firefighting machine capable of flowing 2,500 gallons per minute and providing high-definition video of conditions, it said.

This footage, tweeted by Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, shows the robot in action. Credit: Mayor Eric Garcetti via Storyful