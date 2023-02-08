Mini Pool Table Proves Very 'Ameowsing' Toy for Curious Cat

A cat’s attention was utterly absorbed on January 19, when his owner presented him with a mini pool table at their home in Brisbane.

The adorable video was recorded by Tiffany Chang and shows her cat Ollie pawing the balls across the table and into the pockets.

Chang told Storyful that even though Ollie had never seen a pool table before, he knew exactly what to do.

“I thought it was very cute seeing him use his little paws to push the balls into the pockets,” she said.

She uploaded the footage to TikTok with the caption, “He finds this more entertaining than actual cat toys.” Credit: Tiffany Chang via Storyful

