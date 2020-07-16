Mineral Fire Burning in California's Fresno County Grows Overnight

The Mineral Fire near Coalinga, California, expanded in size on Thursday, July 16, as firefighters faced several “challenges,” including hot weather and rugged terrain, officials said.

The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (CAL FIRE) said on Thusday morning the blaze grew to 16,500 acres, up from 14,300 acres reported on Wednesday night. Officials said the fire, which started on Monday, destroyed at least one structure.

Various nearby neighborhoods were ordered to evacuate, and others were encouraged to stay alert in case additional evacuations were needed, local media reported.

The Mineral Fire was 20 percent contained as of Thursday morning, officials said. The cause of the fire is under investigation. Credit: @tylynscarlet via Storyful