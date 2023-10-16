Minecraft x Star Wars DLC trailer
Minecraft x Star Wars DLC trailer
Grief-stricken Thomas Hand told CNN he was glad his daughter had been killed rather than taken as Hamas hostage to Gaza, a fate "worse than death."
The moose was likely getting scared.
Quinn Mitchell, 15, became known for his pointed questioning of Ron DeSantis in June, which provoked an uncomfortable response from the governor.
Will Smith said he had "emotional blindness" to Jada Pinkett Smith.
A Chicago-area landlord was arrested and charged with murder and hate crimes after authorities said he stabbed and killed a 6-year-old boy and seriously wounded his mother, allegedly because the tenants are Muslim.
Texas congressman Dan Crenshaw played down the comment from CNN's Jake Tapper, saying "a lot of them did that."
Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/Getty/Courtesy of Dorothy GroenertCarolyn Andriano, a victim of sex-trafficker Jeffrey Epstein whose testimony was crucial to putting away his accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell, has died.There was no obituary or funeral service after she died earlier this year, and police in West Palm Beach, Florida, opened an investigation into her death. After The Daily Beast reached out for comment, police spokesman Mike Jachles told us that the investigation wa
The war has proved costly for both Russia and Ukraine
Danny DeVito and Rhea Perlman have three kids together: Lucy, Gracie and Jake
The former president of the United States is suing over a data protection claim.
The actress passed away "peacefully at home" surrounded by loved ones, PEOPLE confirms
Amid their budding romance, the pop superstar and Chiefs tight end were photographed in New York City on Saturday night
"He flipped out."
Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/Getty ImagesOver the last few days, many videos have become symbolic of the disaster that has befallen Israel. Two of them draw special attention. In the first, the viewer is blinded by a striking orange: Shiri Bibas and her two ginger sons, wrapped in a blanket, are videoed while being kidnapped into Gaza. The second shows an elderly woman, also wrapped in a blanket, wary, surrounded by a group of euphoric young Palestinians driving a golf ca
Iran said it will intervene if the Israeli operation in Gaza continues, two diplomatic sources told the Axios news agency.
"That’s a lot of faith to put into another person. The divorces I’ve seen and the devastation around them remind me such faith is misplaced."
The family of Rudy Noorlander, a man who lost a part of his jaw during a grizzly bear attack in Montana, says they’re hoping he can soon return home from a Utah hospital.
Houston Astros superstar Jose Altuve made a simple mistake that cost his team dearly in their ALCS matchup against the Texas Rangers. What did he do?
BEIRUT (AP) — Iran’s foreign minister on Saturday called on Israel to stop its attacks on Gaza, warning that the war might expand to other parts of the Middle East if Hezbollah joins the battle, and that would make Israel suffer “a huge earthquake.” Hossein Amirabdollahian told reporters in Beirut that Lebanon’s Hezbollah group has taken all the scenarios of a war into consideration and Israel should stop its attacks on Gaza as soon as possible. Israel considers Hezbollah its most serious immedi
In the best traditions of the German automotive industry, it is precision-engineered to outclass the competition. Yet at 62 tons and 32ft long, the Leopard tank perhaps lacks the understated grace of an Audi or BMW.