Twins vs. Indians Highlights

Chris Paul grabbed at his shoulder after a collision under the basket.
A young fan in a wheelchair took home Phil Mickelson's chip-in ball Sunday, and he couldn't have been happier about it.
Mitchell said early Sunday that he was "ready to go" after missing the end of the regular season with an ankle sprain.
The Honus Wagner cards continue to fetch record numbers.
Devin Booker and Deandre Ayton were the best players on the court on Sunday in their playoff debuts.
The Maple Leafs GM's remarks come after the tabloid newspaper published a bloodied photo of the Toronto captain with the headline "Captain Crunched."
Max Verstappen took the lead in the Formula One championship race for the first time in his career with a dominating victory Sunday at the Monaco Grand Prix.
The defending Stanley Cup champions are unhappy with the officiating after Nikita Kucherov left Game 4 after being slashed by Anthony Duclair.
Canada won't be bringing home medals from the 2021 mixed doubles curling world championships in Aberdeen, Scotland.
Police said a 66-year-old man was shot and killed on Detroit's west side.
The restaurant pointed to its dress code in response.
The weather turned to freezing rain, hail and winds during a 62-mile race.
What are you even supposed to say to this?
The road to the NHL's final four starts this weekend with Washington and Boston kicking things off.
DENVER (AP) — Trevor Story hit a home run leading off the bottom of the ninth inning to lift the Colorado Rockies over the slumping Arizona Diamondbacks 4-3 on Sunday. Story hit a 1-1 curveball from Stefan Crichton (0-3) to complete a sweep of the Diamondbacks. It was his fifth homer of the season. Josh Fuentes had two doubles and Daniel Bard (2-3) pitched the ninth to get the win. Pavin Smith homered for Arizona, which has lost eight in a row and 13 straight on the road. The Diamondbacks nearly overcame the early exit of starter Taylor Widener but slipped into last place in the NL West. Colorado starter Jon Gray retired the first 12 batters he faced before David Peralta singled leading off the fifth. Against Arizona on April 8, he didn’t allow a hit through six innings. Gray was spotted a 2-0 lead into the sixth when he faltered. He walked the first two, including pitcher Alex Young, and after a sacrifice fly scored the first run Smith homered down the right-field line to put the Arizona ahead 3-2. Colorado tied it 3-all in the eighth on an RBI grounder. Yonathan Daza was later thrown out at the plate trying to score from second on a double. Widener left the game with two outs in the second inning with right groin discomfort after allowing an unearned run on Story’s RBI single. It was Widener’s first game since April 22. He was reinstated from the 10-day injured list after being sidelined by a right groin strain. The Rockies added another run in the fifth after a challenge overturned an inning-ending double play and kept Charlie Blackmon on second base. Fuentes hit his second double to score Blackmon. TRAINER’S ROOM Diamondbacks: Optioned OF/INF Josh VanMeter to Triple-A Reno to make room for Widener on the roster. Rockies: LHP Kyle Freeland (left shoulder soreness) is on track to make his first start of the season Tuesday at the New York Mets. ... RHP Peter Lambert (Tommy John surgery) is throwing bullpen sesssions but is not close to making a return. UP NEXT Diamondbacks: Will open a three-game home series against the San Francisco Giants on Tuesday. Arizona has not announced a starter for the first game. Rockies: LHP Austin Gomber (2-4, 4.96) will open a four-game series against the Mets in New York on Monday night. ___ More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Michael Kelly, The Associated Press
MONTREAL — Canadiens defenceman Brett Kulak feels his team lost focus "a little bit" in a Game 2 loss to Toronto when the calls weren't going Montreal's way. He's hoping a return to Bell Centre for Monday's Game 3 will see the momentum swing back in his team's direction. "When we're at our best, we're hanging on to the puck and we're making plays," Kulak said Sunday. "We're using each other and we're wearing the other team down over the course of the game and then they start to crack. So that's what we want to get back to." Auston Matthews had a three-point night for the Maple Leafs in their 5-1 victory on Saturday night. Toronto scored on two of six power-play opportunities. Montreal did not score on its lone chance with the man advantage. "If we can work hard and play with the puck, we're going to draw more penalties than we take," Kulak said. "That's kind of our goal. It keeps the flow of our game and keeps us at our best." The Canadiens, who opened the series Thursday with a 2-1 victory at Scotiabank Arena, will also host Game 4 on Tuesday night. It's the first Montreal-Toronto NHL playoff series since 1979. "We're happy to be back home," Kulak said. "We're happy to get one on the road there. It's not easy. It's tough hockey in the playoffs. Toronto (is) a good team too. We played them well, we thought, and we're excited to get back at it here at home." The Maple Leafs lost captain John Tavares in Game 1 after a frightening collision with Montreal's Corey Perry. Tavares suffered a concussion and a knee injury and is expected to be out for at least two weeks. "I think any time your leader goes down, it's a reality check," said Toronto defenceman Zach Bogosian. "Everyone has to step up and everyone has to do their job. You can't replace John from a leadership standpoint but also a player standpoint. "But you can have guys step up and take on bigger roles." Also Sunday, Canadiens defenceman Shea Weber was fined US$5,000 for cross-checking Maple Leafs forward Wayne Simmonds midway through the second period of Game 2. Toronto's victory ended a nine-game losing streak against Montreal in the post-season. The last Maple Leafs' playoff win over the Canadiens came in 1967 when Toronto won Game 6 of the Stanley Cup final. This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 23, 2021. The Canadian Press
PHOENIX (AP) — Devin Booker scored 34 points, Deandre Ayton had 21 points and 16 rebounds and the Phoenix Suns won their first playoff game in 11 years, beating the defending champion Los Angeles Lakers 99-90 on Sunday. It was the first playoff game for several Suns players, including Booker, Ayton and Mikal Bridges, but they didn’t look like postseason rookies against LeBron James and the Lakers. They helped Phoenix offset a tough game for veteran All-Star point guard Chris Paul, who didn’t look healthy after a right shoulder injury in the second quarter. The Suns led 86-70 early in the fourth, but the Lakers quickly cut it to 86-77 with 9:02 left. That’s about the time things got a little rowdy. L.A.‘s Alex Caruso and Phoenix’s Cameron Payne got into an altercation near the sideline after Payne knocked Caruso to the ground. L.A.’s Montrezl Harrell jumped into the fray and both teams had to be separated. Caruso and Harrell were each given a technical foul, and Payne was given two technicals and ejected. But Booker kept making shots and Ayton was a force on the glass, finishing with eight offense rebounds and shooting 10 of 11 from the field. The Lakers never got within striking distance in the final minutes. James finished with 18 points, 10 assists and seven rebounds. Anthony Davis shot just 5 of 16 from the field and had 13 points. The Lakers shot 7 of 26 (27%) from 3-point range. Game 2 is Tuesday night in Phoenix. 76ERS 125, WIZARDS 118 PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Tobias Harris scored 37 points, Joel Embiid had 30 and Philadelphia beat Washington in Game 1. Harris scored 28 points in the first half, making a case Philly has — with All-Stars Embiid and Ben Simmons — three big stars that could rival the superstar trio of Kevin Durant-James Harden-Kyrie Irving in Brooklyn. Bradley Beal scored 33 points for Washington. Russell Westbrook had 16. Game 2 is Wednesday night in Philadelphia. The Associated Press
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Adolis García's infield single scored automatic runner Nick Solak in the 10th inning, giving the Texas Rangers a 3-2 victory over the Houston Astros and a sweep of their Texas rivals Sunday. It was the second game-ending hit in the 10th in the series for García after a three-run homer in the opener. He also went deep twice during Saturday's 8-4 victory. The series was a strong response by the Rangers to a 1-9 stretch that included a four-game sweep by the Astros last weekend in Houston. Solak took third on Nate Lowe's groundout and scored on García's hard grounder up the middle with the infield in. Jose Altuve made a diving stop, but the second baseman's desperation throw didn't get near home plate. After giving up Altuve's second single to put runners at the corners with no outs in the top of the 10th, John King (5-3) retired Carlos Correa on a foul pop, struck out Alex Bregman and got Michael Brantley on a flyout. Houston closer Ryan Pressly (2-1) was on for a second inning after pitching a perfect ninth. Mike Foltynewicz pitched seven scoreless innings but missed out on his first win in almost a month when the Texas bullpen couldn't protect an eighth-inning lead for the second time in the series. Altuve's single in the eighth extended the longest hitting streak in the majors this season to 17 games and was one of three off Josh Sborz to load the bases. Lefty Brett Martin replaced Sborz, and his first pitch to Brantley went to the backstop, allowing Jason Castro to score Houston's first run. Brantley's grounder got the Astros even at 2-2. Neither team had a hit until the fourth inning, and it was scoreless in the fifth when Astros starter Cristian Javier walked three straight batters with one out to give the right-hander a career-high six. After Javier struck out Solak, manager Dusty Baker went to Brooks Raley for a lefty-lefty matchup with Nate Lowe. A full-count slider just off the plate brought in Brock Holt. Solak had an RBI double in the seventh for a 2-0 Texas lead. Foltynewicz allowed three hits. Javier gave up just one hit in 4 2/3 innings — Lowe's one-out single in the fourth — and struck out five. TRAINER'S ROOM Astros: RHP José Urquidy (right shoulder discomfort) could go on a rehab assignment the middle of this week after another bullpen session Sunday. ... A rainout at Triple-A Sugar Land pushed scheduled rehab starts to Sunday for LHP Framber Valdez (broken left index finger) and Monday for RHP Jake Odorizzi (right forearm strain). Rangers: RHP Hunter Wood could be headed to the injured list after leaving Saturday's game with right elbow tightness, but not before Tuesday. The Rangers went one pitcher short Sunday. UP NEXT Astros: RHP Zack Greinke (4-1, 3.77 ERA) is set for Tuesday's opener of a two-game series at home against the Dodgers. The Astros are scheduled to face Clayton Kershaw (Tuesday) and Trevor Bauer (Wednesday). Rangers: LHP Hyeon-Jong Yang (0-1, 3.38 ERA) is set for his third career start in the majors Tuesday at the Los Angeles Angels. Texas has a six-game road losing streak. ___ More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Schuyler Dixon, The Associated Press
