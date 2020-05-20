Mimicking Magpie Delivers Pitch-Perfect Rooster Crow at Sunrise as Cat Watches On

A tame magpie delivered a pitch-perfect rooster impersonation – crowing at sunrise in Broke, New South Wales, on May 15.

Samantha Jayne Fernance filmed this video, which shows Morty the Australian magpie imitating a barnyard fowl while perched on a wooden fence. A pet cat, Omo, sits next to the bird, seemingly undisturbed by the rendition.

Fernance told Storyful that she had cared for the magpie since 2018, when it was a “young chick”, alongside seven cats and two dogs.

“We did have quite a few roosters at one stage which I’d say is why he crows,” she added. Credit: Samantha Jayne Fernance via Storyful