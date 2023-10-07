Milwaukee police vehicles hit by gunfire during chase and shootout
Milwaukee police arrested a 28-year-old man and a 35-year-old man following a police chase and shootout overnight. Police say the pursuit started around 2:30 a.m. near 22nd Street and Melvina Street. During the chase, officers say people inside the vehicle fired multiple times at police, hitting two squad cars. No officers were hit. The driver, a 28-year-old man, was taken into custody. A 35-year-old passenger was eventually found and arrested near 32nd and Lapham.