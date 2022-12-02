Milwaukee Mayor speaks on 10-year-old charged for killing mother
A 10-year-old boy who shot and killed his 44-year-old mother last week in Milwaukee is being charged with first-degree homicide as an adult. Source: TMJ4 News
A 10-year-old boy who shot and killed his 44-year-old mother last week in Milwaukee is being charged with first-degree homicide as an adult. Source: TMJ4 News
Past disasters should serve as reminder to be prepared in advance for extreme weather events
Froggy's Popcorn able to make more flavors, sizes in new Highlands location
The main title all football players want or state titles but there's something being called Mr. Football that has a nice ring too it. This week at MSHAA headquarters in Clinton 6 players representing the 6 classifications in the MHSAA received their Mr. Football awards. The winners were humble and happy to earn the high honors. Class 1A: Ty Jones – RB/LB, Bay Springs, Senior Class 2A: Austin Goss – QB, Scott Central, Senior Class 3A: Suntarine Perkins – RB/LB, Raleigh, Senior Class 4A: Isaac Smith – RB/DB, Itawamba, Senior Class 5A: Dante Dowdell – RB, Picayune, Senior Class 6A: Bray Hubbard – QB, Ocean Springs, Senior (repeat winner)
A 2017 law allows Californians to choose mark X for gender on drivers’ licenses and state IDs.
Simon Porte Jacquemus of the much-loved brand, Jacquemus, first teased the label's collaboration...
What an impact Tasha Steelz has made in a short period of time in the pro wrestling business.
The family members of the victims of a hospital worker who abused more than 100 corpses will be able to apply for compensation of up to £32,500.
At least two tourists were killed and five others seriously injured Thursday after a mini-bus collided with a truck in southern Egypt, authorities said. The two victims, aged 27 and 40, were killed on Thursday morning when the minibus they were traveling in collided with a truck near Abu Simbel, the seat of the ancient temples of Ramses II, a popular tourist destination toward the Sudanese border. Five others were seriously injured in the crash and have been taken to hospital in the nearby city of Aswan, it said.
With more package deliveries in route thanks to holiday shopping, it's important to know when the delivery company is trying to contact you, versus when a scammer is trying to get your information.
Jenna Ortega explains she learned how to blink in other people's lines to show up like she does not blink in Wednesday.Source: TODAY with Hoda & Jenna, NBC News
Deshaun James Tuitt was fatally stabbed in Highbury Fields, North London, in August.
A man involved in a violent standoff in Iqaluit in December 2018 has been found not guilty on five counts of attempted murder against RCMP officers. Justice Susan Cooper read the decision for the case of Jerry Issuqangituq on Tuesday at the Nunavut Court of Justice in Iqaluit. Issuqangituq had been charged with five counts of attempted murder, five counts of discharging a firearm with intent, one count of reckless discharging of a firearm and one count of careless use of a firearm. Issuqangituq
After moving into the Humane Society for Hamilton County in April 2021, Waylon the rescue dog is ready to find his forever home
Markets are dismissing inflation risks after Powell signaled rate hikes may slow, and investors aren't pricing in credit and earnings risk, El-Erian said.
STORY: A dramatic moment captured on video as Brazilian firefighters rescued children and their families trapped by floods from rooftops on Thursday. Heavy rains have been pounding the country’s south, causing water to surge to deadly levels and triggering landslides. Here in the state of Santa Catarina, the Civil Defence said some 880 people were evacuated from their homes after rains turned streets to rivers. But many residents were left stranded, awaiting rescue. Local media showed footage of rescuers risking hazardous conditions to pluck people out of chest-deep waters. Authorities reported at least two deaths and one missing person on Thursday. The governor of Santa Catarina said authorities believe the missing military firefighter fell into a river with a strong current. He said search operations were underway, but added the conditions made it very difficult. At least 17 cities across Santa Catarina have declared a state of emergency. In the neighboring state of ParanaNrescue teams worked with a sniffer dog to find survivors buried by landslides on Thursday. Dozens of people were missing, with fire officials confirming at least two casualties. The landslides have also cut off access to a major port for grains and sugar shipments, authorities said. Brazil’s northeast is also reeling from the bad weather, as officials confirmed at least one death. Local media on Thursday showed people’s flood-damaged homes and washed-away roads in the coastal state of Sergipe. Devastating floods are common across Brazil at this time of the year. Still, authorities in the south said rainfall was higher than what was forecast for December - in some regions up to six times more.
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Benny Snell Jr.'s 2-yard touchdown run with 9:55 left gave Pittsburgh the lead and the Steelers fended off a last-minute comeback bid to beat the Indianapolis Colts 24-17 on Monday night. Snell had 12 carries for a season-high 62 yards after replacing the injured Najee Harris in the third quarter. Harris was ruled out at halftime with an abdominal injury. Pittsburgh (4-7) won its eighth straight in the series and matched San Francisco for the most Monday night victories in le
NEW YORK (AP) — Jack Hughes and Michael McLeod scored in the second period, Vitek Vanecek stopped 35 shots and the New Jersey Devils rallied from an early two-goal deficit to beat the New York Rangers 5-3 on Monday night. Yegor Sharangovich had two goals and Tomas Tatar also scored to help the first-place Devils win their third straight since having their 13-game winning streak snapped last week. New Jersey has won 10 straight road games and has only one loss since starting the season 3-3-0. Van
LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — The Chicago Bears had no one on their injury report just over a month ago when they played the New England Patriots. Times have changed — painfully. A handful of players joined quarterback Justin Fields on the sidelines with injuries in the Bears' 31-10 loss to the New York Jets on Sunday, including a pair of team leaders in wide receiver Darnell Mooney and safety Eddie Jackson. Bears coach Matt Eberflus said Monday that Mooney needs ankle surgery and will be lost for th
Imman Adan and Katie Heindl discuss the Raptors' rotation and how minutes will be distributed once the team is fully healthy. Listen to the full episode on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed or watch on our YouTube.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Denver Broncos' offense is stuck in mud — and it appears no one is coming to help pull it out. Russell Wilson turned in yet another lackluster performance on Sunday, managing just one late touchdown pass in a 23-10 loss to the Carolina Panthers. The Broncos fell to 3-8 since since he was acquired in a blockbuster offseason trade with the Seattle Seahawks and later signed a $245 million contract extension. The combination of Wilson and rookie coach Nathaniel Hackett — t