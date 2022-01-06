Milwaukee Dancing Grannies to perform in St. Patrick's Day Parade
The Milwaukee Dancing Grannies will perform in the Milwaukee St. Patrick's Day Parade on March 12.
Dave Tippett tried to walk back his comments after Mikko Koskinen took exception to his criticism.
A mistake with his visa means Novak Djokovic might not be able to defend his Australian Open title.
There could be some big names on the move at this year's NHL trade deadline.
A fan is suing the New Jersey-based Jets and Giants for calling themselves New York teams. Yes, really.
Dave Tippett and the Edmonton Oilers appear to be in need of a change, and usually coaches tend to face the music when that's the case. If the Oilers decide to make a switch, is Mike Babcock a good option?
A pair of championship bouts are slated for the March event.
A look at the early All-Star ballot, the imminent debuts of Klay Thompson and Kyrie Irving and what unexpected MVP candidate and big trade will happen.
Williamson's first comments since his foot injury was announced don't point to a return to basketball any time soon.
Alex Rodriguez would move out of the "Sunday Night Baseball" booth if ESPN makes the move.
Grant Gilbertson, 18, died in a car accident on his way to practice.
Ellen got emotional after 7-year-old Coach Cal implored her to "go out there and get the W."
Cale Makar's overtime winner on Tuesday was one of the prettiest goals you'll see all year.
We have some new names to consider for Canada now that the NHL has officially pulled out of Olympic participation.
A new year brings new questions to answer. Will the Toronto Maple Leafs win a playoff round? Who's landing highly coveted prospect Shane Wright? The Zone Time crew tackles those topics and more.
These five centers have seen their fantasy basketball production fluctuate this season, so what should we do with them?
For Baltimore defensive back Jimmy Smith, the possibility of retirement is now more than just talk. “Anybody who knows me knows that I’ve been retiring since my rookie year. I always say it. It’s just how I talk,” he said Wednesday. “But to actually really think about it, it’s too surreal, to be honest.” The Ravens' season will likely end this weekend when they host Pittsburgh. Although both teams harbor faint playoff hopes, much of the focus is on the fact that this could be the final game for
Ross Browner spent nine of his 10 seasons in the league with the Bengals, and helped lead them to their first Super Bowl appearance.
CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Bears coach Matt Nagy insisted Wednesday he has not been informed by his bosses that the season finale at Minnesota will be his last game leading the team. "I'm very honest and open with you all," Nagy said Wednesday. “That has not been told to me. There's gonna be reports that come out this time of the season. Anything that is said or reported by anybody is just that. I haven't been told anything. I'm a pretty good source to ask, so I would say you're doing a pretty good
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Ben Roethlisberger acknowledged his emotions were still high in the hours following a 12-point win against Cleveland on Monday night. The Steelers quarterback insisted Wednesday morning he’s solely focused on Sunday’s regular-season finale at Baltimore, a game that will play a role in determining Pittsburgh’s playoff fate. But the 18-year veteran allowed himself to reflect one more time on his final game at Heinz Field. “My family and I just felt so much love,” Roethlisberger s
RENTON, Wash. (AP) — Bobby Wagner was on the field for one defensive play last week for Seattle before slipping awkwardly, doing the splits and suffering a sprained knee while trying to defend a screen pass. Despite the injury, Wagner said Wednesday he is going to make every effort to play in the Seahawks’ regular season finale Sunday at Arizona, however meaningless the game is for Seattle. “I’m just gonna do what I do,” Wagner said. “I’m going to get as much treatment as I possibly can. I’m goi