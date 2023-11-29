Milwaukee County Parks now hiring lifeguards for 2024

Reuters

BEIJING (Reuters) -China opposes protectionism and wants to strengthen supply chains with all countries, Premier Li Qiang said on Tuesday, as a growing number of nations voice concern at how much their supply chains depend on the world's second largest economy. Li's comments comes amid calls over the past year from the United States and the European Union to reduce their dependence on China in certain sectors and "de-risk" their supply chains, as well as efforts to cut off Chinese enterprises from some advanced semiconductors. "We are willing to build closer production and industrial supply chain partnerships with all countries," Li told the first China International Supply Chain Expo (CISCE), adding that the international community needs to be "more wary of the challenges and risks brought about by protectionism and uncontrolled globalisation."