Milwaukee Bucks vs. Orlando Magic - Game Highlights
Watch the Game Highlights from Milwaukee Bucks vs. Orlando Magic, 01/15/2025
Banchero picked up where he left off before his injury, nearly leading the Magic to a win.
NBA teams leading by 22 going into the fourth quarter were 796–0 during the past five years.
Milwaukee dominated both sides of the ball to cap a 7-0 run in the NBA Cup.
Bennedict Mathurin was ejected after yelling at and bumping into an official while arguing a foul call on Tuesday night.
Karl-Anthony Towns smacked his hand on the backboard on Monday night and injured his right thumb.
Jack Hoffman ran for a long touchdown at the Nebraska spring game in 2013 when he was just 7 years old in an iconic heartfelt moment.
It'll be the first time the team co-owned by Dale Earnhardt Jr. has attempted a Cup Series race.
The Class of 2025 has a group of 18 former players, including the likes of Vick and Michael Strahan, and four former coaches.
Ewers has been Texas' starter for the past three seasons and his departure with one year of eligibility remaining paves the way for Arch Manning to start in 2025.
Fantasy football analyst Scott Pianowski examines some of the down seasons experienced by key vet WRs in 2024.
Gonzalez's 37-yard field goal propelled the Commanders past the Buccaneers and into the Divisional Round against the Lions.
In this episode of Football 301, hosts Nate Tice and Matt Harmon dive into the aftermath of Wild Card Weekend, offering every team that took an L in the Wild Card round both a full postmortem and a potential offseason plan.
Fantasy football analyst Matt Harmon takes a look at the losers from the NFL wild-card round.
Matthew Sluka's UNLV career didn't work out, to say the least.
Butler's seven-game suspension ends on Thursday, one day before they are scheduled to play the Nuggets.
These five players all had impressive individual fantasy football performances to close out 2024. Andy Behrens examines those breakouts with an eye toward 2025.
Fantasy basketball analyst Dan Titus delivers the lay of the land for Week 12.
Wild-card weekend is in the books and boy there's a lot to digest. Matt Harmon and Andy Behrens recap every game with a major focus on 'what's next' for the six teams that lost in the first round. Harmon and Behrens do a deep dive on Sam Darnold's abysmal performance against the Rams and what's next for the QB and the Vikings this offseason.
Coach Prime in Dallas? It would be gold for the media, but would it make sense for either side?
Young qualifier Joao Fonesca defeated Andrey Rublev in the biggest upset of Round 1.