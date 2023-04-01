Millions go to pro soccer stadium; youth sports left out
Sir Nick Faldo is back. And he is as full as ever of opinions, on everything from the BBC, through the height of tees, to LIV Golf. His return, however, may come as a surprise, because last August he bade farewell from the commentary box at the American network CBS, for whom he had covered all the big golfing events (and a few smaller ones) for 16 years.
Jurgen Klopp gave an update on the likes of Luis Diaz, Thiago Alcantara, Darwin Nunez and Naby Keita
With Messi's contract set to expire in the summer, the future of the Paris Saint-Germain forward looks as uncertain as ever. The player will return to club action on Sunday as PSG look to close in on the Ligue 1 title against Lyon.
Watch Gronk and Brady relive their glory days from the field as they face off on the sand
OTTAWA — The Harnden brothers — Ryan and E.J. — cut a familiar pose Friday during a team practice session at TD Place on the eve of the world men's curling championship. Just like they did for a decade as one of the top front ends in the sport, they hovered over the stones together on the pebbled ice — this time reuniting as teammates on the Canadian side skipped by Brad Gushue. "It has been an easy transition and they've made me feel welcome," said Ryan, who's on board as an alternate. "That al
Manchester United have enjoyed a strong second half of the season, having allowed Cristiano Ronaldo to depart by mutual consent in November.
Tuchel won the Champions League, UEFA Super Cup and Club World Cup during a 20-month spell as Chelsea boss before being let go by Todd Boehly
Carter is an elite prospect, but his alleged involvement in a fatal car crash reportedly means that he won't join the Raiders.
OTTAWA — Sin City wasn't kind to Canadian skip Brad Gushue. He's hoping a return to the nation's capital will work more in his favour. After settling for silver in his last two trips to the world men's curling championship in Las Vegas, Gushue will try to get back to the top of the podium at the 2023 playdowns starting Saturday at TD Place. "If we can really just enjoy it and ride that wave, I think good things can happen," Gushue said. "But it's a challenge. It's a lot easier said than it is do
Panthers superstar Matthew Tkachuk has his second straight 100-point season.
Augusta National chairman Fred Ridley should have plenty of newsworthy takes, given how fractured golf currently is
EDMONTON — Stuart Skinner has further cemented himself as the Edmonton Oilers’ playoff goalie. Skinner made 43 saves to collect Edmonton’s first shutout of the season and Connor McDavid scored his 300th career goal as the Oilers defeated the Los Angeles Kings 2-0 on Thursday. “I felt pretty good,” Skinner said. “I think confidence grows as the team is doing such a good job in front of me. I think for a full 60 minutes that we just battled hard. Being able to get the two points is massive. “We we
The following contains spoilers from Wednesday’s episode of Survivor. You never want to see Survivor host Jeff Probst pulling up to your beach in a boat… unless you’re on the Tika tribe, that is. After losing its second immunity challenge in a row, Tika — which had been whittled down to just Carolyn, Yam Yam and […]
OTTAWA — A capsule look at the 13 teams competing in the April 1-9 world men's curling championship at TD Place. Teams listed in alphabetical order, athletes from skip to lead. CANADA Brad Gushue, Mark Nichols, E.J. Harnden, Geoff Walker Gushue guided the St. John's, N.L.-based team to a world title in 2017 but settled for silver in two subsequent appearances. Harnden's brother, Ryan, has joined the team as an alternate. CZECH REPUBLIC Lukas Klima, Marek Cernovsky, Radek Bohac, Martin Jurik The
"He's been a great friend," DeChambeau said of Woods.
Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Billy Sweezey fought the Boston Bruins' Jakub Lauko and his parents cheered from the stands at TD Garden.
Pete Alonso somehow gave a teammate a strike while on base.
Cubs starter Marcus Stroman committed MLB's first pitch-clock violation in the third inning of Thursday’s opening day game.
USA TODAY Sports is here with everything you need to know about the NHL playoffs, including potential first-round matchups.