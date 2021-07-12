Millions facing extreme heat, wildfire risk in western U.S.

The Canadian Press
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Jim Furyk put his name alongside some of golf's greats Sunday once he recovered from a rough start in the final round of the U.S. Senior Open. Making his debut in the event, Furyk closed with a 1-over 71 to become the eighth player to win both the U.S. Open and Senior Open, joining Jack Nicklaus, Arnold Palmer, Lee Trevino, Billy Casper, Gary Player, Hale Irwin and Orville Moody. “It’s an incredible list,” Furyk said. “I didn’t really want to look to see who was on it last nig