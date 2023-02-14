'Millionaire Matchmaker' Patti Stanger Tried Ozempic and Now Takes Mounjaro, Though She Doesn't Have Diabetes
Stanger admitted to taking Ozempic and Mounjaro, although the drugs are indicated for type 2 diabetes
Stanger admitted to taking Ozempic and Mounjaro, although the drugs are indicated for type 2 diabetes
This would potentially explain a lot about the Texas senator.
"That was my special gift to all the old people out there," Behar said. Sara Haines leaned in and quietly added: "And the lesbians."
Elon Musk once said he'd "rather stick a fork in my hand than write about my personal life," but the billionaire CEO has had a wild few years.
The Kardashians star wore a metallic two-piece in the series of Instagram photos posted Tuesday
The 34-year-old shared two new bikini photos despite winter's chill.
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez star in Dunkin's Super Bowl commercial, part of a multi-million dollar deal. The star also announces the Dunkin' Run and his go-to coffee order.
The newly-retired NFL star was resharing a quote from spiritual guru and yoga teacher Sadhguru
Kendall Jenner wears a black 'floss' bikini on Instagram and we can't even imagine the tan lines. See the look here, along with fan reactions to the new pic.
Former president brands widely acclaimed show ‘epic fail’
"Anyone ready for summer?"
The couple's new addition joins daughters Betty, 3, Inez, 6, and James, 8
His expression is so relatable.
'The White Lotus' cast member and 'Mayfair Witches' actress Alexandra Daddario wore a plunging see through black gown while attending a Hollywood party.
Pitt's outfit may look worn out and destroyed, but his hair is spot-on perfection
Jennifer Lopez shared a new BTS Instagram video showing off her super sculpted abs in a lacy lingerie. The star works hard in the gym and stays hydrated.
Our relatable queen.
"I felt sooooo much love from so many and ALL of it is going to carry me through this wild and beautifully unknown year ahead," Aniston said of turning 54 on Saturday
Cooper's mother pokes fun at his acting abilities and wardrobe in the humorous spot
Before Fox deactivated her Instagram over the weekend, she responded to a fan's comment speculating MGK may have been unfaithful in their relationship
Zendaya's boyfriend Tom Holland previously performed to Rihanna's hit "Umbrella" on Lip Sync Battle in 2017 — and fans wanted to see him recreate the moment for the singer's Super Bowl performance