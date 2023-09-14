Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi's Relationship Timeline

The Daily Beast

Surrey PoliceThe five living children of a man who fled to Pakistan before the battered body of his 10-year-old daughter was found by British police weeks ago have been located in their grandfather’s home, according to Pakistani authorities.The children, aged between one and 13 years old, were found during a police raid on Monday in the small city of Jhelum. Their grandfather told Sky News that he had felt a “duty to protect” the children, who had been living with him since being brought to Paki