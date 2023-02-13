Millennials exceed older generations in chronic health conditions, study shows
An alarming new study conducted by Health Action Council shows millennials exceed older generations in chronic health conditions like diabetes and obesity.
An alarming new study conducted by Health Action Council shows millennials exceed older generations in chronic health conditions like diabetes and obesity.
‘I’d heard of people having plum or apple-sized tumours and I had a pea. So, I thought ‘I have a pea, I can do this’.
Tests in lab dishes found that flowers of tall goldenrod and a part of eagle fern both blocked SARS-CoV-2 (the virus which causes COVID) from entering human cells.
Rachel Recchia, 26, said she’s hopefully getting a breast reduction next month after wanting the surgery since she was 17
For years, dark chocolate has been touted as good for you, in moderation. Research has shown that there can be benefits for your heart, cholesterol levels and blood pressure. Those are all still true, but a report published in December looking at the heavy metals in dark chocolate may leave a bad taste in your mouth. Scientists with Consumer Reports, an independent non-profit based out of the U.S., tested 28 dark chocolate bars for lead and cadmium. They found either or both in all of the chocol
Taking vitamin D when you have prediabetes may lower your risk of developing type 2 diabetes, according to new research. Experts explain why the vitamin helps.
As the COVID-19 pandemic lingered and the death toll increased, Nova Scotian Judy Aymar noticed how the province's leaders no longer offered condolences when new deaths were announced. "These are real people," she said. "These are people who at one point in their lives, they built families, they built communities and they helped build the province. Why have they become a statistic and not a person?" The province's COVID-19 briefings once started with updates on how many people had died and would
Are you reading this over the breakfast table, a bacon sarnie in one hand, a cold glass of juice in the other? Or perhaps pursuing the site in the evening, and are waiting for the microwave to ping, and release your favourite ready meal? Either way, the following news is likely to leave a bad taste in your mouth.
Pancreatic cancer rates are rising fastest in younger women, new research has shown, amid concern that unhealthy lifestyles may be to blame.
Darina was given the all-clear in December 2019, but two years later her cancer returned, spreading to her liver, spine, lymph nodes and bones
When I was diagnosed with a highly aggressive form of breast cancer in September 2021, one of the first questions I asked was ‘why?’. After all, I was in great shape.
Some of the things that turn people off about family medicine are exactly the aspects of the specialty that excite Montana Hackett. "You get to see people from all backgrounds, from the moment they're born all the way through every part of their life, and you get to create those longitudinal relationships with them," said Hackett, a fourth-year med student at the Schulich School of Medicine and Dentistry at Western University. "The thing about family medicine is that the clinical breadth that yo
Many faith leaders are fighting for abortion access and against a narrative they say conflates religion and anti-abortion views.
Over the last few months, Canadians have been hearing about the spread of H5N1 avian flu as it takes an enormous toll on poultry farms across the country. It's a virus that has also gained a global foothold. The World Health Organization says although H5N1 has "spread widely in wild birds and poultry for 25 years," there are now several international reports of spillover infections to mammals — including minks, otters, foxes and sea lions. That has sparked concerns that humans could be next and
"Hopefully this trend will stop," Anthony Anderson, who has Type 2 diabetes, told PEOPLE of the life-saving drug that has found popularity as a weight loss aide among Hollywood and TikTok
The singer, who had her first child in May 2022, performed with a visible baby bump at the 2023 Super Bowl.
How a toddler responds to baby talk could help diagnose autism years before symptoms begin, according to new research.
FREDERICTON — The president of one of New Brunswick's two major health authorities says staff recruitment and retention is the biggest concern faced by the organization. Margaret Melanson of Horizon Health Network says staff schedules — which often leave little room for work-life balance — are one of the main reasons causing nurses to quit. Melanson boasted to reporters about the millions of dollars being spent on the network's 12 hospitals and more than 100 medical facilities, clinics and offic
A baby girl born under the rubble of her family's home in northern Syria after last week’s devastating earthquake was in good health Monday and being breast-fed by the wife of the director of the hospital where she is being cared for, her doctor said. The infant, named Aya — Arabic for “a sign from God" — by hospital workers, may be able to leave the hospital as soon as Tuesday or Wednesday, according to her great-uncle, Saleh al-Badran. The newborn's mother died after giving birth to her in the aftermath of the 7.8 magnitude earthquake that hit Turkey and Syria.
New Brunswick's child, youth and seniors' advocate is launching a sweeping review of the province's long-term-care system. Kelly Lamrock says he wants to examine the shortage of workers, how the sector is governed by an array of standards, and why so many seniors are waiting in hospitals for spots while vacancies exist. "It just seemed like all of it required a significant, systemic review," Lamrock told reporters. "This'll be a chance to really bring people together and take a long hard look at
The TV personality is an active campaigner for the legalisation of assisted suicide