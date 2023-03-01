Military veteran with three adopted children gifted car through Denver7 Gives
Russia's sole tank factory is producing around 20 tanks each month. But data suggests that Russia is losing about 150 tanks a month in Ukraine.
Evgenia Novozhenina/ReutersChaos erupted in Russia overnight as drones swarmed multiple regions, sparking an explosion at an oil depot and the deployment of fighter jets near St. Petersburg, according to local reports.One strike at around 2 a.m. in the Krasnodar region was less than 100 feet from a Russian Defense Ministry barracks, the independent Agentstvo News reports. Two drones filled with explosives landed at a nearby Rosneft oil depot in Tuapse, sparking a blaze that was “quickly extingui
A flurry of drone attacks targeted regions inside Russia. The Russian death toll in the Ukraine invasion surpasses all of its wars since WWII.
Moving equipment to Ukraine amid the war "has proved to be very, very difficult," the head of US Special Operations Command Europe said in September.
The A-10 Warthog is the US military's only aircraft purpose-built for close air support, and the Air Force is getting ready to start retiring them.
A Russian spy plane worth £274 million has been severely damaged by partisans in Belarus.
Russian-controlled Mariupol is at least 80km from the frontline.
Two Russian tanks were demobilized after encountering Ukrainian defences near the frontline Donetsk Oblast town of Vuhledar, drone footage released on February 25 shows.In the footage, released by Ukraine’s 72nd Mechanized Brigade, a crew abandons their tank after driving over a mine near other abandoned tanks and armored vehicles.In a second incident, a tank is travelling at speed when it is struck by a projectile. A crew member can be seen climbing out of the moving, smoking tanks.Vuhledar has been the scene of fierce fighting for months, with the BBC reporting some 300 civilians still remain in the town. Credit: 72nd Mechanized Brigade (Ukraine) via Storyful
Japan is buying 400 Tomahawk land-attack cruise missiles, which could counter attacks from China or North Korea’s large nearby arsenals of land-based missiles.
Russia’s much-anticipated counter-offensive has been grinding through frozen mud and the blasted landscape of eastern Ukraine for some weeks now.
Volodymyr Zelenskyy has sacked one of his top Ukrainian military commanders, but has not said why. Eduard Moskalyov has been serving as commander of the joint forces of Ukraine, which are engaged in fierce battles in the Donbas region in the east. The Ukrainian leader announced the move in a one-line decree on the website of the President of Ukraine.
KYIV (Reuters) -Russian forces on Tuesday pressed forward their weeks-long drive to encircle and capture the eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut where the commander of Ukraine's ground forces described the situation as "extremely tense". Capturing Bakhmut, scene of some of the war's bloodiest battles, would be Russia's first major prize in more than six months and open the way for taking the last remaining urban centres in the Donetsk region, one of four Moscow claims to have annexed in its "special military operation" in Ukraine. Russian President Vladimir Putin instructed the FSB security service on Tuesday to bolster security in the four regions - currently only partially controlled by his forces - and also to counter what he described as growing espionage and sabotage operations against Russia by Ukraine and the West.
STORY: In the video, Ukrainian servicemen can be seen getting into a simulation of a tank cab and loading tank shells, supported by Canadian soldiers at an undisclosed location in Poland.Text on the video said the soldiers were being trained on Leopard 2A4 tanks.Canada pledged on Friday (February 24) to increase the number of Leopard 2 tanks it would provide to Ukraine to a total of eight.Poland's prime minister said in Kyiv on Friday his country had delivered four Leopard tanks already and was prepared to send more.
When Tony Lu made the long journey from Taiwan to Ukraine just two weeks after war broke out, he planned to distribute relief supplies.
AVALON, Australia (Reuters) -BAE Systems Australia and another local manufacturer on Tuesday unveiled a new uncrewed military aircraft that will be designed, manufactured and armed in Australia. The 2.6 meter by 4.5 meter (8.5 foot by 14.8 foot) STRIX uncrewed air system (UAS), launched at the Avalon Air Show, will be capable of air to ground strikes, surveillance and reconnaissance in "high-risk environments". Work on a prototype is under way, with operational service possible by 2026, said Ben Hudson, chief executive of BAE Systems Australia, a wholly owned subsidiary of BAE Systems, Britain's biggest defence company.
Taiwan's defence ministry said on Wednesday it had spotted 19 Chinese air force planes in its air defence zone in the past 24 hours, part of what Taipei calls regular harassment by Beijing. Taiwan, which China views as its own territory, has complained for the past three years or so of stepped up Chinese military activities near the island as Beijing seeks to assert its sovereignty claims. China has said its activities in the area are justified as it seeks to defend its territorial integrity and to warn the United States against "colluding" with Taiwan, despite the anger this causes in Taipei.
Russian forces have been trying to capture the eastern city of Bakhmut for over six months.
Andrei Vorobyov reported the incident near the town of Kolomna shortly after the Defence Ministry accused Ukraine of attempting two drone strikes in southern Russia overnight. Ukraine does not publicly claim responsibility for attacks inside Russia.
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Drones that the Kremlin said were launched by Ukraine flew deep inside Russian territory, including one that got within 100 kilometers (60 miles) of Moscow, signaling breaches in Russian defenses as President Vladimir Putin ordered stepped-up protection at the border. Officials said the drones caused no injuries and did not inflict any significant damage, but the attacks on Monday night and Tuesday morning raised questions about Russian defense capabilities more than a year
Russian forces on Tuesday pressed forward their weeks-long drive to encircle and capture the eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut, where the Ukrainian military described the attacks as constant. Taking Bakhmut, the scene of some of the year-long war's bloodiest battles, would be Russia's first major prize in more than six months.