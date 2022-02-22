Military veteran, community work to get Sacramento home move-in ready for an Afghan refugee
A Sacramento military veteran and Pat Tillman Scholar is getting support from the community to help an Afghan refugee move to Sacramento. They're working to furnish the refugee's new home thanks to donations from strangers. Volunteers, military veterans and Afghans came together for a move-in day in Sacramento's Pocket neighborhood. A house in the area will one day be home for an Afghan refugee who recently served as an interpreter for the U.S. Marine Corps. KCRA 3's Andrea Flores reports.