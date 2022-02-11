Military Vehicles Seen on Highway Near Rostov-on-Don, Russia

Military vehicles were seen along the side of a highway near Rostov-on-Don, Russia, video posted to TikTok on February 9 shows.

Rostov-on-Don, in the Rostov Oblast, is approximately 120 kilometers from the Ukrainian border.

On Friday, American journalist Nick Schifrin reported that US and other western officials believed Russia would invade Ukraine and expected the invasion to begin in the next week.

As of Thursday, the US State Department advised US citizens to leave Ukraine, warning that the US government would not be able to evacuate citizens in the event of Russian military action in the country. News reports said nonessential EU employees were also told to leave.

Video filmed by TikTok user @stastim511 and posted on Wednesday shows military vehicles alongside a four-lane highway. Credit: @stastim511 via Storyful