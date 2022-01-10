Military planes evacuate Russians from Kazakhstan

In total Russian army transport aviation evacuated over 1400 Russian citizens from Kazakhstan. The country has lately seen the most violent civil unrest since the Soviet collapse.

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said on Monday (January 10) that Kazakhstan had weathered an attempted coup d'etat coordinated by what he called "a single center".

Kazakhstan would soon provide proof to the international community about what had happened, he said.

Sixteen members of the security forces were killed, while the number of civilian casualties is still being checked.