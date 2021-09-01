Military Footage Shows Some of Last US Troops Leaving Afghanistan

The United States Air Force captured footage of service members boarding a military aircraft on August 30, describing it as showing some of the last American troops to leave Afghanistan.

According to the US Air Force, troops boarded a C-17 Globemaster III at Hamid Karzai International Airport on Monday as one of the “final noncombatant evacuation operation missions out of Afghanistan.”

The troops later landed at the Ali Al Salem Air Base in Kuwait. Credit: DVIDS via Storyful