Military bands play for crowds at Whitehall ahead of the Coronation
A military brass band was on Whitehall playing a rousing tune, followed by several groups of marching soldiers.The cheerful crowd applauded and someone shouted: “Hey boys and girls, well done!”At around 8.20am, police officers lining the street rotated their position and one particularly chatty officer was waved and applauded as he left.More people in patriotic clothing have arrived, including three men wearing gold plastic hats and a woman in a Union flag headband.A flag on display in the crowd in front of the Cabinet Office reads: ‘Grace & Poppy celebrating the coronation of King Charles III’.