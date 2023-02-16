Milford school board votes to bring back urinal use after widespread pushback

Associated Press

The Rev. Al Sharpton led a march to the Florida Capitol on Wednesday to protest Gov. Ron DeSantis' rejection of a high school African American history course, accusing the Republican of censoring a fundamental chapter of the nation's past. The civil rights leader walked through Tallahassee to the Statehouse with dozens of supporters who criticized the state's blocking of the Advanced Placement pilot course. Ahead of an expected White House run, DeSantis has continued to focus on eliminating what he calls “woke” ideology in education, seizing on national flashpoints around what children learn about race, gender identity and history.