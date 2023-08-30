Milford mother whose daughter died by suicide charged, accused of threatening teen
Milford mother whose daughter died by suicide charged, accused of threatening teen
Milford mother whose daughter died by suicide charged, accused of threatening teen
A Black Montreal family says they were victims of racial profiling when they were removed from a Florida-bound flight after telling Air Canada staff their bags hadn't been loaded on the plane.Members of the Wright family are calling for accountability today as they described the situation July 28 at Montreal-Trudeau International Airport.Keith Wright says that after his daughter informed a flight attendant the family's bags were still on the tarmac, the plane returned to the gate and the pair we
CNNA retired California Superior Court judge on Monday criticized attorneys for former President Donald Trump over a “stunningly stupid” argument they made in a court filing while trying to push their client’s Washington, D.C., criminal trial over the Jan. 6 insurrection all the way to 2026—an effort that ultimately failed.Appearing on CNN’s The Source, LaDoris Hazzard Cordell told anchor Kaitlan Collins that it was inappropriate for Trump’s attorneys to reference the landmark 1932 Supreme Court
It took the jury less than 15 minutes to decide.
Downstairs neighbour injects chemicals with litany of side effects after making noise complaints
Renee Skoglund, 30, will spend eight years on probation and must repay for the cost of the investiagtion into her false report
Ta'Kiya Young, 21, was shot and killed Thursday evening by police officers responding to reports that she had stolen liquor from a Kroger store.
The Atlanta-based lawyer faces 12 charges over his efforts to undo Joe Biden's 2020 win.
TORONTO — Ontario is looking at returning land to the Greenbelt after a developer recently listed two parcels for sale, Premier Doug Ford said Tuesday. In a written statement, Ford said the government learned the owner of two parcels in Ajax, Ont., that were part of the Greenbelt land removal had listed the properties for sale. "At no point was the intention to sell disclosed to the government’s facilitator during active and ongoing discussions," Ford said. "This behaviour goes against everythin
A former Calgary teacher who pleaded guilty to raping and robbing a number of women has been handed a 13-year sentence for his crimes.In February, Andrew Frank Sorensen, 37, pleaded guilty to five counts of sexual assault with an imitation firearm and five counts of robbery with an imitation firearm. One of his victims described the trauma of the attack as "a wound that I will never erase" in her victim impact statement.A publication ban protects the identities of the victims.Prosecutor Donna Sp
The Texas senator was caught sharing more misinformation on social media.
Security in the parking garage said the van was illegally parked, so they called a tow truck, according to police.
An Ottawa man is facing more than 130 charges after police seized 28 handguns from a Toronto hotel room. Toronto police say cleaning staff reported finding three guns at the hotel near Don Mills and York Mills roads on Aug. 21. Police say a search warrant executed the same day found 25 prohibited handguns and three restricted handguns in the room, as well as over-capacity gun magazines. A 30-year-old man is facing 136 charges and all but one of them are for firearms-related offences. Supt. Steve
"He put all his cards on the table," Karen Friedman Agnifilo said of the former Trump aide's testimony on Monday.
The boy was walking ahead of his parent when a dirty blue car pulled up beside him, officials said.
LETHBRIDGE, Alta. — Mounties say a mother and son who disappeared while rafting in southern Alberta have been found safe. Lethbridge police say a 38-year-old woman and her three-year-old son were reported missing on Monday by a family member who had been communicating with her by text but had lost contact. The mother sent a text indicating she and her son had gone floating down the Old Man River with her boyfriend searching for ammolite and were running out of food and water. She asked the famil
The former Navy SEAL who claimed he fired the shots that killed Osama bin Laden in his 2017 tell-all book was arrested for assault last week in the Dallas suburb of Frisco, reports said.
A former leader of the far-right gang and three members were convicted of seditious conspiracy. They face the largest sentences yet in connection with the attack on the US Capitol, Alex Woodward reports
Nicholas Anthony Donofrio of Connecticut was fatally shot by a neighbor after he tried to enter the wrong home in Columbia.
Wyatt Scott, the former independent federal candidate for Mission-Matsqui-Fraser Canyon, has been charged with sexual assault, unlawful confinement, firearm-related charges and trafficking a person under 18, related to two separate incidents in May and July of this year.Scott, whose wacky 2015 campaign videos got him some attention, failed to win a federal seat. He finished in fifth place with two per cent of the votes.Scott also ran for mayor in Mission in 2018. In that race, he came in third o
The man who shot another in the head outside a Whitehorse bar in 2019 took the witness stand at the beginning of his sentencing hearing Friday to testify about, among other things, being a child soldier in Sudan.Malakal Kwony Tuel, 38, was found guilty in February of nine counts — including aggravated assault, discharging a prohibited firearm with intent to wound and possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking — related to shooting John Thomas (JT) Papequash outside the 202 bar in the e