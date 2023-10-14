Milford improves to 9-0 with win over West Clermont

Associated Press

Lexi Thompson kept a rough round from getting worse and wound up holding her own Thursday in the Shriners Children's Open until darkness kept her from finishing. Beau Hossler set the pace by matching his career low on the PGA Tour with a 9-under 62, which included a tee shot that found the water left of the par-3 17th at the TPC Summerlin. Thompson was the main attraction of this FedEx Cup Fall event, the seventh woman to play a PGA Tour event and the first in five years.