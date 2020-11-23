Miley Cyrus is 2 weeks sober after she 'fell off' during COVID-19 pandemic
Miley Cyrus is opening up about her sobriety journey. After revealing in June she’s six months sober, the singer admitted to slipping amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Thielen's status for Sunday's game against the Panthers is not yet clear.
The Toronto Raptors signed former No. 5 pick Alex Len, adding more depth at the centre spot.
Bengals QB Joe Burrow has more damage to his left knee than expected after being injured in Sunday's game.
Benching Carson Wentz isn’t an easy decision for the Eagles to make, but it is the most logical one.
The Ravens play the Steelers on Thursday, and now they have one fewer day to prepare to face the NFL's only undefeated team.
There will be a father-son dynamic on an NHL bench this season. Just probably don’t expect the peewee-style preferential treatment.
Roughly 90 percent of NBA roster spots are filled, and few consequential free agents remain on the market. Just three days into the frenzy, we can declare big winners and losers of 2020 free agency.
The Blackhawks have bolstered their staff with a star U.S. Olympian.
The NBA's work on social justice has led to a meeting between Pope Francis and a delegation of NBA players.
Check out all three NFL matchup's for Thanksgiving in augmented reality.
Dallas' season has devolved into relying on prop-comic gimmicks for motivation.
Tommy Sweeney was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list in October, and has been diagnosed with myocarditis.
Cousins hasn't played since the 2019 NBA Finals with the Warriors.
TORONTO — On the heels of losing their two championship centres, the Toronto Raptors shored up their frontcourt by signing Alex Len on Monday -- and also some maintained some financial flexibility toward their ambitious 2021 off-season goals.Len signed a one-year contract, a person with knowledge of the deal said. Financial details weren't released. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the deal has not been publicly announced.The 27-year-old Ukrainian was selected fifth overall by the Phoenix Suns in the 2013 draft. He played five seasons with the Suns then two with Atlanta. He was acquired by the Kings in a trade last February along with Jabari Parker.The seven-footer averaged 8.0 points and 4.8 rebounds with Atlanta and Sacramento last season, and shot 59.3 per cent from the field in his 15 games with the Kings. He scored a career-high 33 points against the Milwaukee Bucks in 2019 and grabbed 19 rebounds versus Minnesota in 2017.Len's signing is more good news for a Raptors team that lost NBA championship centres Marc Gasol (Los Angeles Lakers) and Serge Ibaka (Clippers) over the weekend. Their departures worried Raptors fans. Among the social media jokes: a suggestion that Toronto's centre this season would be Fred VanVleet standing on Kyle Lowry's shoulders.But the Raptors responded by adding Aron Baynes on Sunday night, and then re-signing Montreal centre Chris Boucher to a two-year deal worth US$13.5 million — the richest contract for an undrafted Canadian. The fact that the second year of Baynes' two-year deal is a club option, while Len signed for just a season allows the Raptors plenty of wiggle room next off-season. It's no secret that Raptors president Masai Ujiri covets Milwaukee's star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, although he could sign a five-year extension with the Bucks that would pay him a whopping US$228 million. He has until Dec. 21 to do so. The Raptors newcomers, meanwhile, won't have long to get adjusted to their new team as training camp opens on Dec. 1. The season tips off Dec. 22. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 23, 2020. The Canadian Press
TORONTO — For Toronto FC captain Michael Bradley, diversity is part of what makes the city so special. So the veteran midfielder was happy to hear Monday that his club is teaming up with the MLSE Foundation and Black Players for Change to launch a campaign called "Unite," aimed at raising money to provide young people with equal access to sports. "This is another step along the way," he said on a video call. Bradley has watched TFC defender Justin Morrow work in recent months to establish Black Players for Change, an organization of more than 170 players and staff from across Major League Soccer who are working to bridge the gap in racial equality. The group's creation came as athletes around the globe spoke out about racial injustice after George Floyd, a Black man, died in May after a Minneapolis police officer had his knee against Floyd's neck for several minutes. Black Players for Change has kept Morrow, the group's executive director, busy and watching how much effort he has put in has been "incredible," Bradley said. “The way that they can do that and yet still manage to come every day ready to train and ready to play, that part is special," he said. Black Players for Change are excited to team up for "Unite," Morrow said. “The campaign fits perfectly into our fight for social justice and racial equality,” he said in a statement, noting that Toronto is the first MLS club to officially partner with the group. "We will work together to use the funds from this campaign to foster change in the community for our generations to come.”TFC has launched a new apparel collection to support Unite. The MLSE Foundation is also holding a 50/50 draw to raise funds for the campaign.This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 23, 2020.The Canadian Press
Clemson-Florida State should be heated. It should be passion-filled. It should be played with some animosity. So Dabo Swinney's comments mocking FSU and Mike Norvell's response could be the start of something fun.
This is an excerpt from The Buzzer, which is CBC Sports' daily email newsletter. Stay up to speed on what's happening in sports by subscribing here. When NBA free agency opened on Friday evening, three big-name Toronto players hit the market. By the time the dust settled, two of them were gone. But the Raptors re-signed the best one and made some cost-effective moves to replace the departures. Crucially, they kept themselves in position to land the biggest prize of all down the road. Here are the details from the Raps' busy weekend: They re-signed Fred VanVleet. This was the big one. The Raptors helped turn the smallish guard from an undrafted free agent into a star over the last four years, and he was one of the best bargains in the league last season at a salary-cap hit of $9.3 million US. But VanVleet made it clear that he intended to get paid this off-season, and he was probably the best truly-available player on the market (Anthony Davis opted out of his contract but is expected to re-sign with the Lakers). That opened the possibility that Toronto might either lose VanVleet to an aggressive bidder or have to overpay to keep him. But the Raps re-signed him for four years and $85 million, which seems pretty reasonable. Especially after Charlotte dropped $120 million over four years on a diminished Gordon Hayward. Goodbye to the big men The Raptors lost Serge Ibaka and Marc Gasol to Los Angeles. Ibaka joined Kawhi Leonard and the Clippers for two years at $19 million. Gasol went to the NBA-champion Lakers for two years, with no salary figures reported yet. Both big men were important and beloved members of the 2019 title team, and Ibaka will be especially missed. He averaged a career-high 15.4 points with 8.2 rebounds last season while blending his athleticism, shooting range and intensity with an off-court playfulness that endeared him to teammates and fans. They'll likely never forget Ibaka's kitchen-interview show "How Hungry Are You?" or his giant scarf. Gasol, 35, is in the twilight of his career. But he's still capable of contributing off the bench for a contender with his brainy defensive work, passing and judicious three-point shooting. Filling the hole in the middle The club added Aron Baynes to help fill the hole in the middle. The 33-year-old Australian centre isn't as good as Ibaka and Gasol, but he's an inexpensive substitute who can take on their work. Baynes averaged a career-high 11.5 points and 5.6 rebounds last season for Phoenix and is considered a pretty good defender and three-point shooter (by big-man standards). He technically signed a two-year contract for about $14 million. But the second year is a team option, so Toronto can walk away from it next summer to free up cap space. That's very much in keeping with the Raptors' long-term strategy, which we'll come back to in a second. The also re-signed Canadian Chris Boucher and took a flier on DeAndre' Bembry. Boucher got two years, $13.5 million, signalling the Raptors think he can step into a bigger role helping Baynes soak up the minutes that belonged to Ibaka and Gasol. Bembry is a 26-year-old wing who averaged only 5.8 points last season for Atlanta. But the Raptors are paying him less than $2 million and they can opt out after this season, so why not? Greek Freak in 2021? The Raptors have also stayed in the hunt for Giannis Antetokounmpo. Perhaps even more than re-signing VanVleet, this was Toronto's top priority. The Raptors put up an impressive and honourable defence of their championship last season after losing Kawhi Leonard in free agency, but it became clear in the playoffs that they need a true superstar to win another title. Antetokounmpo is as super as they come — the Greek Freak just won back-to-back MVPs and was named Defensive Player of the Year last season. He also might be looking to leave Milwaukee when his contract expires next summer, and Toronto could be one of the prime destinations for him. To have a shot, president Masai Ujiri and his staff needed to preserve their cap space beyond this season while also keeping the roster solid enough that Antetokounmpo could envision a strong supporting cast. By re-signing VanVleet and not doing anything dumb (like, say, that Hayward contract), the Raptors nailed both objectives.
The teams entered into a partnership built around their schedules.
Former Canadian national team player and CBC Sports basketball analyst Jevohn Shepherd was named general manager of the CEBL's Ottawa BlackJacks on Monday. Shepherd, 34, retired from playing last year following an 11-year career with stops in Belgium, France, Germany, Italy, The Netherlands and Romania. The Toronto native was a second-round draft pick of the Guelph Nighthawks in 2019. Shepherd takes over a BlackJacks team that surprised many by reaching the semifinals of the league's Summer Series in its expansion season. "After watching the action closely as part of the CBC broadcast team for the CEBL in 2020, I am proud to be a part of something special in Ottawa. The CEBL has quickly grown credibility among Canadians and international pros around the world. The foundation is set in our nation's capital for long-term professional basketball success," Shepherd said. The BlackJacks featured an all-Canadian roster in 2020, including national team stalwarts Phil and Thomas Scrubb as well as CEBL standout Johnny Berhanemeskel and U Sports developmental player of the year Lloyd Pandi. Shepherd replaces Dave Smart as BlackJacks GM after Smart left the position in August to focus on his roles as director of basketball operations at Carleton and coaching consultant with the Ottawa Senators. Shepherd's first task with Ottawa will be rebuilding its coaching staff after head coach Osvaldo Jeanty withdrew his name for consideration ahead of the 2021 season. The team says an international coaching search will be conducted in the weeks ahead. Ottawa president Michael Cvitkovic said the team canvassed Canadian basketball before choosing Shepherd. "Jevohn represents the exciting direction of the CEBL, is known throughout the league as a collaborator, and will expand international player recruitment. He believes in the value of community and will help bring great pride to Ottawa and Gatineau," Cvitkovic said. Shepherd's former Team Canada teammate Jermaine Anderson currently serves as GM of the Hamilton Honey Badgers. WATCH | Impact of the CEBL on Canadian basketball:
Colin Kaepernick wants everyone to remember that it's been 1,363 days since he was employed by an NFL team.