Miles McBride scores and draws the foul

Saban won seven college football national championships, six of them during a legendary run at Alabama.
Banchero picked up where he left off before his injury, nearly leading the Magic to a win.
The two fans who tried to pry a ball out of Betts' glove during the World Series now face arrest if they are seen at an MLB event.
Whoever wins the Cotton Bowl on Friday night will almost assuredly be the favorite to win the College Football Playoff title game on Jan. 20.
Madrid, Spain, and Berlin will also host NFL regular-season games in 2025.
Beck had entered the 2025 NFL Draft before heading into the transfer portal.
Watson tore his Achilles for the first time on Oct. 20 against the Bengals.
Both teams combined for 31 points in the fourth quarter after scoring just 20 in the first three quarters.
Christian and Alexis bring on USMNT legend Tony Meola and Apple TV Keith Costigan to chat the state of MLS ahead of the 2025 season. Then, Christian and Alexis have 19 season MLS veteran Dax McCarty join the show to look back at a decorated career that includes beating Messi. Later, Christian and Alexis eact to news in Europe including West Ham sacking head coach Julen Lopetegui as well as Tottenham and Newcastle taking the lead in their Carabao Cup semifinal ties.
Fantasy football analyst Scott Pianowski examines what was yet another strange season at the tight end position.
Beck previously declared for the 2025 NFL Draft, but will play one more college season.
Fans can start buying tickets for Vikings-Rams on Friday.
Fantasy football analyst Andy Behrens delivers his final thoughts about the running back position in 2025.
Fantasy football analyst Matt Harmon takes one last look at the wide receiver position as we turn our attention to 2025.
The Ducks were the only undefeated team at the top level of college football before losing to Ohio State in the Rose Bowl.
Let’s take a look at some contenders, including Victor Wembanyama, who could make their All-Star debuts this February.
Now that the regular season is over, Nate Tice and Charles McDonald check back in with their fourth mock draft of this cycle — with QBs going first and second overall.
The development of QB Caleb Williams will be a big factor in the decision. But the team will weigh a coach’s offensive background alongside the staff he brings in, the scheme he envisions and the culture he can build.
We'll find out the first national title game participant on Thursday night.
Christian and Alexis react to Liverpool’s shocking draw against Manchester United. Then, Christian and Alexis recap all the other big matches around Europe including Arsenal’s draw to Brighton and Real Madrid’s comeback against Valencia. Later, Christian and Alexis react to the weekend’s viral soccer moments in Run That Back.