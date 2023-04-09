Miles McBride with a 2-pointer vs the Indiana Pacers

Augusta National has been hit with a sustained downfall throughout Saturday
Becker has revealed what life for him was like behind bars after he was jailed for hiding £2.5 million of assets and loans
The Raptors' opponent for the first game of the play-in tournament is set. Here's what you need to know.
TORONTO — Gary Trent Jr. scored 23 points as the Toronto Raptors downed the Milwaukee Bucks 121-105, with both teams resting key players Sunday ahead of the NBA playoffs. Precious Achiuwa had a double-double for Toronto (41-41) with 14 points and 13 rebounds. Malachi Flynn scored a season-high 20 off the bench. Bobby Portis Jr. scored 16 for Milwaukee (58-24) and Meyers Leonard earned a double-double with 10 points and 12 assists. Raptors leading scorer Pascal Siakam, point guard Fred VanVleet,
While all the focus has been on the battle between Brooks Koepka and Jon Rahm, on Rory McIlroy’s woes and Tiger Woods’ gammy leg, there has been one big-hitter conspicuous by his absence from this year’s Masters coverage. Bryson DeChambeau, one of the most colourful and outspoken players in the game, has gone completely under the radar.
Darvin Ham gets briefed every morning on where his team could end up in the Western Conference playoff race. While the various scenarios are enough to warp the mind of any fan, the Los Angeles Lakers' coach knows the only thing he can do is make sure his team keeps on winning. The Lakers kept their hopes alive of avoiding a spot in the play-in tournament with a 121-107 victory over the resting Phoenix Suns on Friday night.
Sunday at the Masters may be day of great angst for golf's leaders. A man kicked off the PGA Tour for taking Saudi blood money may win a green jacket.
OTTAWA — There will be a new champion at this year's world men's curling championship. And Canada's Brad Gushue has a chance to reach the top of the podium. Gushue whipped four-time defending champion Niklas Edin of Sweden 9-1 on Saturday before locking up a spot in the title game with a 7-5 semifinal victory over Switzerland's Yannick Schwaller. "I think that might have been our best game all week as a team," Gushue said. "But we've struggled this week. So to get to a final, I think we're prett
He’s the third player to withdraw from the tournament this year.
Tiger Woods said he was in "constant" pain at the Masters, but it became too much to bear. The five-time Masters champ was at 9-over as he bowed out.
Play at the Masters has been suspended and the course has been evacuated
The race for playoff spots will go down to the final day in the Western Conference, with the LA Clippers grabbing a key win on Saturday.
Liverpool full back Andy Robertson appeared to be elbowed in the face by the assistant referee Constantine Hatzidakis during half-time of Liverpool’s clash with Arsenal.
Wayne Gretzky is the NHL's all-time leading goal scorer, but Washington Capitals star Alex Ovechkin is closing on him.
Fred Couples won at Augusta for his lone major title, and at the age of 63 he has made the cut once more at the Masters, setting a record.
Watch Jorge Masvidal and Gilbert Burns face off one last time ahead of their UFC 287 co-main event bout on Saturday in Miami.
USA TODAY Sports has everything you need to know about the NHL's Stanley Cup playoffs, including potential first-round matchups.
The budding feud between Jorge Masvidal and Kevin Holland added another layer on Friday when the pair had their second altercation of UFC 287 fight week.
The father-son duo was photographed wearing similar outfits as they cheered for the team from the stands
Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid continues to enjoy a historic 2022-23 campaign.