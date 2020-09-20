'Miles' of Land Charred by SCU Lightning Complex Fire in California

Aerial video filmed by the Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office and released on September 19 shows “miles” of land area charred by the SCU Lightning Complex Fire in Santa Clara County.

The SCU Lighting Complex Fire in northern California burned nearly 400,000 acres, the second largest fire event in California history, reports said.

The Los Angeles Times reported at least 77,000 people had been forced to evacuate as the fires spread. Credit: Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office via Storyful