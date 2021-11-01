Miles Bridges with an and one vs the Portland Trail Blazers

The Canadian Press

SEATTLE (AP) — The little bit of momentum and the jolt of excitement that followed the Jacksonville Jaguars home from London quickly disappeared on Sunday. Some of the same mistakes from earlier in the season bubbled up yet again. “I felt like every week we’ve made great strides,” Jacksonville coach Urban Meyer said. “Our team got better and better and better, and today was a step back.” There wasn’t much good for Jacksonville to take away from its 31-7 loss to the Seattle Seahawks. Two weeks af